Spindrift Becomes the Only Beverage Brand Verified as Non-Ultraprocessed by the Non-GMO Project

Consumers are increasingly concerned about ultraprocessed foods, yet have lacked a trusted, third-party standard to help them navigate processing levels. Non-UPF Verified fills this critical gap.

Why Non-Ultraprocessed Matters — and Why Spindrift Is Different

There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that diets high in ultraprocessed foods and beverages are linked to a number of chronic illnesses. Ultraprocessed foods make up a significant share of the modern diet, driven by formulations engineered for sweetness, texture, and shelf life rather than nourishment. In beverage aisles crowded with sweeteners, and heavy processing, consumers often struggle to identify products made with minimal processing.

Developed by the Non-GMO Project, the Non-UPF Verified Standard brings long-needed visibility into how food and beverages are made, addressing a transparency gap in today's marketplace. The standard sets clear limits on industrial additives and high-impact processing, prioritizing formulations that preserve the structure and function of real food. Non-UPF Verification makes that long-standing difference visible, giving consumers a clear and credible way to identify beverages made with integrity.

"This verification matters because it helps people clearly identify beverages made without the large amounts of industrial additives, artificial sweeteners, and heavy processing that now define much of the beverage aisle," said Dave Burwick, CEO of Spindrift. "From day one, we built Spindrift with a focus on real squeezed fruit, bubbles and water — because it delivers better taste and because simple, recognizable ingredients are better for you. That decision shaped everything we've made, and this verification makes that long-standing commitment visible to consumers."

Setting a New Expectation for How Beverages Are Made

Across both sparkling water and soda, Spindrift's Non-UPF Verification signals a shift in what consumers can expect from packaged beverages. By meeting the Non-UPF Verified Standard across its entire portfolio, Spindrift raises expectations for ingredient integrity and processing transparency, offering a tangible example of how beverages can deliver real fruit flavor, exceptional taste, and companies can deliver growth without relying on ultraprocessed formulations.

Making Processing Clearer for Shoppers

"Consumers want foods and beverages made closer to their natural state," said Megan Westgate, Founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project. "The Non-UPF Verified Standard gives brands like Spindrift a clear, credible way to demonstrate that commitment and helps shoppers navigate processing with confidence."

Non-UPF Verified branding will begin rolling out across Spindrift® SODA packaging, website, and digital channels in early 2026, with sparkling water packaging following starting in late summer.

About Spindrift Beverage Co.

Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc. is challenging people's expectations of how good a beverage can be. Founded in 2010, on the belief that the best tastes come directly from nature, Spindrift is the only sparkling water in America made with real squeezed fruit. Real fruit tastes better®, that is the Spindrift difference. Every Spindrift product is crafted to celebrate the aroma, texture, and taste of real squeezed fruit—never from concentrate—in every sip. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide, and Spindrift® Soda is available in select retailers and online. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through membership in 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, Mass.

About Non-UPF Verified and the Non-GMO Project

Non-UPF Verified is a certification launched by the Non-GMO Project under the umbrella of the Food Integrity Collective, continuing the nonprofit organization's commitment to informed choice and a food system that truly nourishes life. Founded in 2007, the Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to collaboratively creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. The Project's Butterfly seal remains North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance, backed by rigorous standards and appearing on more than 63,000 verified products. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org.

