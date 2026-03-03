Spindrift Enters Iced Tea - Reimagining the Category with Real Brewed Tea and Real Squeezed Fruit

While tea is one of the most consumed beverages in the world, much of the ready-to-drink aisle remains driven by sugars and non-sugar sweeteners, while products with real squeezed fruit account for less than 1% of the category. By pairing real brewed tea and fruit, Spindrift sets a new standard for ready-to-drink tea delivering brighter flavor and a naturally balanced, easy-to-enjoy alternative to traditional sweet tea.

"From day one, Spindrift has been built around simple ingredients you can recognize and taste," said Dave Burwick, CEO of Spindrift. "Tea felt like a natural next step. We looked at the category and asked: what would iced tea taste like if it were made the Spindrift way – with real brewed tea and real squeezed fruit instead of sugar-heavy formulas? The answer is something cleaner, brighter, and delicious."

"For too long, ready-to-drink tea has trained people to expect sweetness first and tea second," said Jon Silverman, Senior Vice President of Spindrift Ventures. "We flipped that thinking. We started with real brewed tea — with all its depth and character — and layered in fruit to complement it. The goal wasn't to overpower the tea with sugar. It was to create a drink where both the tea and the fruit shine."

Spindrift Tea, the first release from the brand's Ventures Lab, is the result of three years of development and brings together custom-brewed black and green tea blends with fruit sourced from trusted growing regions and long-standing farm partners:

Lemon Black Tea – brewed black tea with California lemon juice and crisp apple

– brewed black tea with California lemon juice and crisp apple Blood Orange Black Tea – black tea layered with vibrant blood orange and citrus notes

– black tea layered with vibrant blood orange and citrus notes Raspberry Black Tea – black tea blended with Pacific Northwest raspberries

– black tea blended with Pacific Northwest raspberries Peach Green Tea – green tea with sun-ripened Pacific Northwest peaches

To achieve the right balance between the tea and fruit, Spindrift partnered with one of North America's largest leaf tea importers to develop custom black and green tea blends sourced from 16 global origins, including China, India, Indonesia, and Argentina. The proprietary blends were designed specifically to complement real fruit ensuring both ingredients shine in every sip. Select flavors include a small amount of organic agave for a naturally 'slightly sweet' taste.

This announcement follows Spindrift's recent milestone of becoming the only beverage brand verified under the Non-Ultraprocessed Food (Non-UPF) Verified Standard across its full portfolio. The new tea line continues with that commitment, reinforcing the belief that exceptional taste does not require heavy processing.

Spindrift Tea represents the brand's continued innovation beyond sparkling water, expanding into a broader beverage platform staying rooted in its founding belief: real fruit tastes better® and that beverages made with real ingredients can be both delicious and healthier for you.

Spindrift Tea is now available on Amazon and Drinkspindrift.com and launches in select retailers nationwide beginning March 2026, with expanded distribution throughout the year. The line will be available in 12oz cans in 6-packs and variety packs.

About Spindrift Beverage Co. Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc. is challenging people's expectations of how good a beverage can be. Founded in 2010 on the belief that the best tastes come directly from nature, Spindrift is the only sparkling water in America made with real squeezed fruit. Real fruit tastes better®, that is the Spindrift difference. Every Spindrift product is crafted to celebrate the aroma, texture, and taste of real squeezed fruit — never from concentrate — in every sip. Spindrift® Sparkling Water is available nationwide, and Spindrift® Soda and Spindrift® Tea are available in select retailers and online. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through membership in 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, Mass.

SOURCE SPINDRIFT