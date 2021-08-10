Spine Surgeon, Dr. Mark McFarland, performs the first Stryker SpineJack® System Kyphoplasty in Hampton Roads, Virginia

"I'm thrilled to use this advanced kyphoplasty technology for patients with significant kyphosis, spinal canal stenosis or osteoporotic posture changes," said Mark W. McFarland, spine surgeon at Orthopaedic and Spine Center. "Some patients need a kyphoplasty system with more controlled internal lifting capacity, just like a tire jack, to restore spinal stability, improve neurological issues and reduce pain. The Stryker SpineJack® System provides that "jack-like" structure to allow me to surgically expand the fractured vertebra into place, reduce and then cement it for stability and protection. While not for the treatment of all spinal compression fractures, it's a real game-changer for my patients who need it the most."

About Mark W. McFarland, DO

Dr. Mark McFarland joined Orthopaedic & Spine Center in 2005 and is a Fellowship trained, board-certified, orthopaedic surgeon who focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and conditions of the spine, as well as regenerative medicine for the spine and joints. Dr. McFarland is a recognized innovator and pioneer in the field of orthopaedic surgery and is noted for multiple surgical firsts in spine, joint replacement, and regenerative medicine.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) is staffed by outstanding medical professionals who strive to provide the very best orthopaedic and interventional pain management care available anywhere. Our Center includes a comfortable, state-of-the-art medical facility, pleasant and well-trained personnel, physicians trained in the most advanced orthopaedic treatments, interventional pain management procedures, regenerative medicine, using stem cell and platelet therapies and a dedication to patient care.

