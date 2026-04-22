Spinnaker Insurance Company Achieves AM Best Financial Size Category IX

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hippo Holdings and a provider of trusted property and casualty solutions for the program-insurance market, today announced that it has achieved an AM Best Financial Size Category (FSC) of IX, reflecting policyholder surplus exceeding $250 million.

"Reaching Financial Size Category IX enhances our ability to support current and new programs with greater capacity and flexibility, helping our partners grow and ensuring we continue to deliver strong protection to our policyholders," said Torben Ostergaard, President & CEO of Spinnaker Insurance Company.

Spinnaker's achievement reflects continued growth, strong capitalization, and disciplined execution in the program insurance market, reinforcing Hippo Holdings' broader strategy and momentum toward its 2028 financial targets.

"This milestone supports Hippo's strategy of driving growth across both our owned and partner MGAs, while improving diversification across our portfolio and advancing our path toward our 2028 targets of more than $2 billion in gross written premium and $125 million in adjusted net income," said Rick McCathron, President & CEO of Hippo Holdings.

About Spinnaker

Spinnaker Insurance Company, and its affiliates, is a national property and casualty insurer rated A- by A.M. Best Company. With the capacity to offer admitted insurance products in 50 states and jurisdictions, Spinnaker utilizes program administrators and managing general agents to access niche markets across personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as traditional and non-standard opportunities. Learn more at www.spinnakerins.com.

Contact

Mark Olson

[email protected]

SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.