Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network

DENVER, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading and trusted provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support, today announced expansion of their global Sales Partner Network. The company reports that more than 40 organizations around the world are already members of the growing network. Sales Partners are instrumental in raising brand awareness and driving incremental business to supplement Spinnaker Support's direct sales and marketing efforts.

Spinnaker Support opted to create and develop a strategic partner network to grow sales, build market intelligence, address geographic intricacies, and deepen existing customer relationships. The program is simple, flexible, and profitable for partners, rewarding them for their lead generation and sales successes.

"Being a Spinnaker Support sales partner is bringing tremendous value to our company," stated Pim van der Vorst, CEO at Performance to the Max, located in the Netherlands. "We can now offer additional value to our existing customers, and at the same time, expand our own business leveraging a thriving market like third-party support."

"Strong sales and lead referral partnerships are accelerating our global reach," said Nigel Pullan, Vice President of Global Alliances and Emerging Markets at Spinnaker Support. "A robust ecosystem of partners, alliances, and influencers separates us from our competition and is helping us more rapidly spread third-party Oracle and SAP support to organizations across the world."

Companies wishing to partner with Spinnaker Support should visit www.spinnakersupport.com/partner-program.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing incremental services we provide. We remain the only third-party support vendor to deliver application managed services, technology managed services and consulting when customers prefer to consolidate with a single vendor. They trust Spinnaker Support to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance, while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

