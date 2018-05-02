Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment."

Customer Service Department of the Year

For the third consecutive year, Spinnaker Support is honored with a Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. This year, judges were impressed with the company's ability to improve customer satisfaction and retention to record levels in conjunction with a business that grew 44.2%.

New Software Service of the Year for Oracle Security and Vulnerability Protection

In 2017, Spinnaker Support introduced this breakthrough new service offering for enterprises that run Oracle. The company is the first third-party support vendor to combine accessible application support and security experts, powered by modern continuous threat monitoring tools, that deliver full technology stack security and vulnerability protection. This new service is provided as an integrated element of Spinnaker Support's standard third-party support model. Judges remarked that the appeal of such an offering and the potential threat to the market position of vendors like Oracle.

Customer Service Executive of the Year

Spinnaker Support's Bob Harland, Senior Vice President of Global Support Services, was honored with the prestigious Customer Service Executive of the Year Stevie Award. Mr. Harland is responsible for global service delivery, customer satisfaction, and customer retention across all company SAP and Oracle service lines. In 2017, as Vice President of Oracle Global Support, Bob's team delivered record customer satisfaction, retention, and willingness to recommend while helping drive business growth 62%. His team expanded by 41% with new support and technology engineers added in all nine Spinnaker Support operations centers. The team supported many new customers, including Advantest, Nike Korea, Affinion Group, Yale University, and Cancer Research UK. Judges viewed Mr. Harland as forward-thinking and an effective communicator while at the same time, sharing his expertise with staff to enhance their value and workplace experience.

"Winning the Stevie Award for Customer Service Executive of the Year is quite an honor; however, recognition should be shared across the entire organization and never to a single individual," stated Bob Harland. "We are the only third-party support provider to achieve both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, highlighting the company's strong commitment to quality management and data protection principles that result in highly satisfied customers. Most importantly, we will continue to deliver support the right way, providing a safe support environment for our >1,000 customers and always respecting the intellectual property rights of the software vendors."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing incremental services we provide. We remain the only third-party support vendor to deliver application managed services, technology managed services and consulting when customers prefer to consolidate with a single vendor. They trust Spinnaker Support to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance, while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

CONTACT: Michelle Wilkinson, 720-457-5442, mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spinnaker-support-honored-with-three-2018-stevie-awards-for-oracle-and-sap-application-services-300641346.html

SOURCE Spinnaker Support

Related Links

http://www.spinnakersupport.com

