Spinnaker Support Scales Executive Team to Fuel Next Phase of Global Expansion

Pete Castello and Belle Smith Bring Go-to-Market Expertise and High-Impact Leadership for Company's Next Phase of Growth

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the third-party software support leader entrusted by 1,000+ global clients, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with Pete Castello as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Belle Smith as Vice President of Global Marketing. Both leaders bring deep experience in building and scaling go-to-market organizations and will help drive the company's next phase of growth as demand rises among Oracle, SAP, and VMware customers who want more control, less vendor lock-in, and a clearer path to AI-driven ERP automation or path to open-source ERP solutions.

"Our growth is being driven by a clear focus on the customer and how we deliver value," said Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support. "Pete and Belle know how to lead teams that stay close to customer needs while also improving how the business operates and goes to market. That's what will allow us to keep growing and serve customers at a higher level."

Pete Castello, Chief Revenue Officer

As CRO, Castello will define and lead Spinnaker's full global go-to-market operation, including sales, solution consulting, customer success, and partner and alliance strategy. He brings decades of experience building and scaling commercial teams inside enterprise technology companies, with a consistent track record of driving revenue growth through acquisition, rapid expansion, and organizational change. He most recently served as CRO at Datavail and previously as Chief Commercial Officer at Navisite. Castello earned a B.S. in actuarial science from Penn State University and an MBA from Lehigh University.

"Most of the conversations I've had with customers come back to the same issue: they feel trapped," said Castello. "They're being asked to spend more, move faster, and give up control, all at once. What Spinnaker offers is a way to step back and make those decisions on your own terms and timeline, without putting your operations at risk. I'm looking forward to working closely with the leadership team to build on that momentum and scale the business in a way that stays true to what customers actually need."

Belle Smith, Vice President of Global Marketing

In her role as VP of Global Marketing, Smith will define and execute Spinnaker's global marketing strategy with tight alignment to pipeline and revenue across brand, demand generation, product marketing, field marketing, communications, and marketing operations. She brings deep experience in demand generation, partner ecosystem development, and integrated go-to-market programs across enterprise technology markets. Smith previously held senior leadership roles at Datavail, Duck Creek Technologies, and Navisite. Smith earned a B.A in marketing at Marquette University.

"Companies are starting to realize they have more leverage than they think," said Smith. "They don't have to follow a vendor's timeline or accept rising costs as a given. Our job is to make that clear, show what alternative options are possible, and give them the confidence to act on them. I'm excited to partner with the leadership team to expand our reach and help more organizations understand there's a better path forward."

Company Momentum

Spinnaker carries a 98.1% customer satisfaction rating and an average of 20-plus years of L4 engineering experience across its support teams. The last 12 months have brought a series of significant milestones:

Double-digit revenue growth: Spinnaker is sustaining double-digit growth as enterprises increasingly turn to independent support for greater control and flexibility. Demand continues to accelerate across Oracle, SAP, and VMware practices, with expansion across both new and existing global customers.

Spinnaker is sustaining double-digit growth as enterprises increasingly turn to independent support for greater control and flexibility. Demand continues to accelerate across Oracle, SAP, and VMware practices, with expansion across both new and existing global customers. South Africa expansion: In March 2026, Spinnaker opened its South Africa office in partnership with African Rainbow Capital, establishing a regional delivery and engineering hub and extending the company's global reach across EMEA.

In March 2026, Spinnaker opened its South Africa office in partnership with African Rainbow Capital, establishing a regional delivery and engineering hub and extending the company's global reach across EMEA. VMware division growth: In response to Broadcom's forced subscription pricing changes, the VMware practice has signed multiple enterprise clients and announced indefinite support for organizations running vSphere 7 past Broadcom's October 2025 end-of-support deadline.

In response to Broadcom's forced subscription pricing changes, the VMware practice has signed multiple enterprise clients and announced indefinite support for organizations running vSphere 7 past Broadcom's October 2025 end-of-support deadline. AI-enabled support: Spinnaker Intelligence, the company's AI/ML tool, uses anonymized historical data to accelerate issue resolution and give engineers faster access to collective expertise across the organization, without requiring clients to adopt new vendor platforms.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers independent third-party software support for Oracle, SAP, and VMware, along with managed services and cloud solutions. Trusted by enterprises in highly regulated industries worldwide, Spinnaker helps organizations reduce costs, extend software value, and modernize their own terms. Spinnaker offers The Ultimate Support Guarantee, an industry-first agreement for customers switching away from vendor support. Follow Spinnaker on LinkedIn and X.

For more information: www.spinnakersupport.com.

SOURCE Spinnaker Support LLC