SPINS ACQUIRES MIKMAK, EXPANDING CAPABILITIES IN SHOPPER ENGAGEMENT AND OMNICHANNEL ACTIVATION

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, the leading provider of CPG data, insights, and commerce solutions, today announces the acquisition of MikMak, a global leader in commerce intelligence and omnichannel orchestration. The acquisition significantly accelerates SPINS vision to enable and measure engagement with shoppers throughout their buying journey, and across physical, digital, and agentic shelves.

As shoppers increasingly take multi-step journeys to purchase products (from social media, to digital landing pages, to in-store trial), the imperative for brands to deploy marketing dollars to the right surface at the right time to the right audience is growing stronger. The introduction of agentic commerce – the use of AI agents to answer questions, provide recommendations, and even action purchases – only accelerates the urgency.

'SPINS has been converting online buyers into offline purchases for over a decade," says Jay Margolis, CEO of SPINS. "But the days of simple see-and-buy are behind us. Our customers are facing a more informed, more digital, and more complex shopper than ever before. By joining forces with MikMak, we are able to combine the industry's best, most attribute-rich dataset with the best media platform to immediately improve our customers' ability to plan, execute and measure modern shopper engagement."

MikMak has been a global leader in tracking, measuring, and optimizing omnichannel activity, serving brands across multiple categories; in addition to CPG and grocery, they also serve customers in beauty, alcohol, personal care, and consumer electronics. This acquisition coincides with the imminent release of MikMak 4.0, a new and best-in-class platform that strengthens the company's value proposition and ability to help brands to optimize every marketing dollar across their entire tech stack and partner ecosystem.

"We are motivated by a powerful mission – to grow brands in real time," says Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "In SPINS, we found a team that thinks the way we do and shares our relentless focus on helping customers keep pace with the evolving commerce world."

The combined value proposition of the two companies will be to deliver an unparallelled level of granularity to consumer preference and behavior – on shelf and online – that can power more relevant, more efficient marketing spend for brands of all sizes.

About SPINS

SPINS is the leading CPG growth partner, uniting data, technology, and expertise to power discovery, decode choice, and engage shoppers with confidence. Anchored in three commercial platforms—SPINS Foundry, SPINS Intelligence, and SPINS Journey—SPINS empowers brands and retailers to navigate disruption, unlock growth, and build a healthier, more sustainable future. For more information, visit SPINS.com.

About MikMak

MikMak is a global software company that provides the leading commerce intelligence and orchestration platform for multichannel brands, helping them grow in real time.

For more information, please visit MikMak.com, and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

