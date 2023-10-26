Spinzo Makes Major Donation to Shriners Children's

SAINT JOHN, NB, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spinzo, a leading provider of customized ticket sales solutions for sports teams, venues, and events, has made a major donation to Shriners Children's, an organization committed to improving the lives of children every day by providing world-class pediatric specialty care, regardless of the families' ability to pay.

"The tireless work of Shriners Children's has improved the lives of millions of children," said Emmanuel Elmajian, Founder and CEO of Spinzo. "In addition to a monetary donation to assist in their mission, we have arranged to use the power and network of Spinzo to create unforgettable professional sports team experiences for their patients and families."

The first experience took place on September 24, when Shriners Children's Ohio patient, Finn, had an amazing day with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had the opportunity to fist bump the players on their way to the ice, ride the Zamboni, and experience the game with his family, all decked out in Blue Jackets gear, including a personalized jersey for Finn.

"The donation from Spinzo and their commitment to arrange once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our patients and their families will go a long way to improve the holistic care we provide," said Ryan West, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Shriners Children's. "Inspiring our patients is an important pillar of our work, and we can't wait to offer more unforgettable experiences going forward."

Spinzo is trusted by many professional sports teams, and the platform is used to promote and sell unique experiences for fans. "Adding the experiential component to our support was a no-brainer," said Denise Sicheneder, Executive Vice President of Sales and Service for Spinzo. "Our network is vast, and we are pleased to open it up to Shriners Children's patients from across North America."

Finn's experience, including photos and a video, was shared on Shriners Children's 31 Days to Amaze blog.

About Spinzo

Spinzo provides creative ticket sales solutions that are trusted by the world's most prominent sports teams, venues, and events. The promotional sales platform powers group ticketing, theme nights, community engagements, ticket distribution, fundraisers, and flex plans. It is heavily relied upon by sales, marketing, and operations departments in the live events industry. Spinzo also provides strategic growth consulting, assists in revenue-driving activities, and manages the industry-popular Ticket Playbook community with regular learning sessions. For more information, visit spinzo.com.

About Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our multiple locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. All care is provided regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children's has treated more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries since its founding in 1922.

For more information on the care provided by Shriners Children's, go to shrinerschildrens.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

