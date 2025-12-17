SPIRE 4th Edition Achieves Highest Level of ESSA Evidence

Randomized Controlled Trial Validates Program Effectiveness for Striving Readers in Grades K-5

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPS Learning, a leader in effective reading intervention solutions, today announced results of a new study showing that its SPIRE® 4th Edition program drives statistically significant improvements in student reading proficiency. The study, conducted by LXD Research, confirmed that SPIRE® 4th Edition meets Tier 1 standards established by ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act)—the strongest level of evidence for educational interventions.

This research was conducted during the 2024–25 school year with 362 high-needs students in grades K–5 across 20 schools in an urban Kentucky district. The study examined literacy outcomes for students identified as Tier 2, Tier 3, or special education learners, including students with dyslexia and other learning differences.

According to the study, students receiving SPIRE instruction demonstrated significantly greater gains in oral reading fluency compared to their control-group peers across all grade levels. Oral reading fluency is widely recognized as an indicator of overall reading proficiency, including gains in phonemic awareness and phonics (Kilpatrick, 2020). After controlling baseline scores and demographic factors, SPIRE students achieved statistically greater reading achievement gains than students in the control group, demonstrating that SPIRE produces measurable improvements in overall reading proficiency for students with significant reading difficulties.

Beyond these quantitative outcomes, qualitative feedback from educators highlighted SPIRE's strengths in ease of use, multisensory learning through manipulatives, and systematic structure. Teachers reported that students demonstrated improved confidence and engagement alongside academic gains. The program's hands-on manipulatives were particularly valued for transforming phonics practice into game-like learning experiences that reduced anxiety and encouraged students to try new things.

"The findings of this research, representing a truly significant milestone for SPIRE, validate three decades of evidence-based practice at EPS Learning," said Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer of EPS Learning. "This randomized controlled trial provides strong evidence that SPIRE's multisensory approach delivers results for our most vulnerable learners, including those with dyslexia, learning disabilities, and significant reading delays. When schools invest in proven interventions like SPIRE, they're providing students with the explicit, systematic instruction essential for literacy success."

About EPS SPIRE 4th Edition

SPIRE® 4th Edition by EPS Learning is a comprehensive, research-based reading intervention program designed to help striving readers from pre-K through grade 8+ achieve literacy success. Grounded in the Orton-Gillingham approach, this structured, multisensory program provides explicit, systematic instruction in phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension through teacher-led 10-step lessons. The program addresses all five pillars of reading and can be delivered in a variety of reading intervention settings.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The solutions included in the EPS Literacy Suite are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit www.epslearning.com to learn more.

