SPIRE Academy Names Drew Green Chairman

Award-winning entrepreneur and operator Drew Green joins a roster of current and former pros, including NFL legends Joe Flacco and Brian Westbrook, building the next era of athlete development

GENEVA, Ohio and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SPIRE Academy today announced that Drew Green has been named Chairman. Green is an award-winning CEO and entrepreneur with a track record of starting and building companies at scale, recognized globally over his career with honors including EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Retailer of the Year, a Lifetime Innovation award, and, in 2025, the King Charles Coronation Medal from the federal government for his achievements in business and community. Green's connection to SPIRE is also personal. One of his sons is coached by Kevin Boyle, first at Montverde and now at SPIRE, while his other son competed against Boyle's Montverde Cooper Flagg-led teams while at Prolific Prep and just finished his freshman season on a full basketball scholarship at Florida Atlantic University.

Green has spent more than 25 years building companies across North America, securing more than $100 million for INDOCHINO over the past decade, expanding the brand from an online concept into a global operation, selling into 50 countries and employing thousands worldwide. His work has spanned ad-tech, technology, fintech, ed-tech, ecommerce, retail, real estate, AI, and sports, including his role as the first Chairman of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and as a co-owner of the league and the Scarborough Shooting Stars. He brings a unique combination of operating depth and experience to SPIRE at a time when the academy is expanding its global profile, commercial partnerships, and long-term athlete development model.

"With over 800 acres and 850,000 square feet of athletic and academic facilities, SPIRE is a one-of-a-kind asset that with the right people, product, and partners will become a multi-billion-dollar global brand over the next decade," said Drew Green, Chairman of SPIRE Academy. "But what matters most is the impact it has on young student-athletes. I've seen that firsthand through what the sports academy model has meant for the development of my sons. SPIRE is an opportunity to create a market leader in development, and I'm excited to be part of the board building it with discipline, focus, and long-term value creation at the core of how we move forward."

Green, who is also joining the SPIRE ownership group, comes in as Chairman at a moment when a growing number of people with serious credentials are choosing to back what the academy is building. Among them are NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, former NFL standout Brian Westbrook, and NFL Hall of Famer and longtime SPIRE partner Ray Lewis, who together with other current and former athletes have invested more than $5 million in SPIRE to date. All three bring the perspective of players who lived the development journey and know firsthand what the best institutions look like from the inside.

"When you've been around the game as long as I have, you see what actually helps athletes reach their potential," said Flacco. "SPIRE is building that the right way. It's not just about facilities or exposure, it's about real development: coaching, structure, and an environment that prepares athletes for the next level. The business of youth and international sports is growing fast, and there's a real opportunity to invest in platforms doing it right. SPIRE sits at that intersection, which made it meaningful to me, not just as someone who's lived it, but as an investor looking at where the industry is going."

"The biggest opportunities are in platforms that develop athletes while building something real around them," said Westbrook. "SPIRE stands out because it's not just training players. It's integrating performance, education, and global competition in a way that's built for the future of sports. That combination makes it compelling to me both as a former player who understands the journey and as an investor focused on where the industry is going."

Green's career has been defined by identifying markets with room to grow, then bringing the capital, leadership, and operating discipline needed to scale them. He has invested in more than 100 private companies and real estate assets across Canada and the United States, and funds annual scholarships for student-athletes at York University and the University of British Columbia through the Drew Green Award established at both institutions.

"Drew's appointment reflects the ambition we have for SPIRE," said Jonathan Ehrenfeld, Managing Partner of SPIRE Academy. "We are building a national platform at the intersection of elite sport, education, performance, and long-term development. Drew brings the relationships and operating perspective to help us grow while staying focused on the students and families we serve."

This past year alone, SPIRE signed a $6 million, five-year partnership with Vensure Employer Solutions and will appear on the national stage May 31 as a primary sponsor of Kaulig Racing's No. 16 car at Nashville Superspeedway. In athletics, the men's basketball program finished No. 4 nationally in its first season under Kevin Boyle, women's basketball finished as national runner-up with standout Saniyah Hall signing with USC, and SPIRE athletes across soccer, track and field, swimming, and wrestling continue to earn national recognition and collegiate opportunities.

The institutions and individuals shaping the next era of sport are paying attention to SPIRE. To learn more, visit spireacademy.com.

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is a premier multisport boarding school and elite athlete development institution located in Geneva, Ohio. Spanning more than 800 acres with over 850,000 square feet of indoor space, SPIRE integrates accredited academics, elite coaching, performance science, residential life, and national and international competition across more than a dozen sports. This past year, SPIRE signed a $6 million, five-year partnership with Vensure Employer Solutions, one of the largest corporate partnerships in youth sports history. The men's basketball program reached No. 1 in the national rankings and finished No. 4 in its first season under Kevin Boyle, women's basketball finished as national runner-up, and senior student-athletes earned collegiate scholarships across basketball, soccer, track and field, swimming, and wrestling.

For more information, visit spireacademy.com.

About Drew Green

Drew Green is an award-winning Chief Executive Officer, entrepreneur, and expert in starting and managing high-growth companies. Between 2015 and 2026, he secured more than $100 million in strategic capital for INDOCHINO from Madrona Venture Partners, Highland Consumer, Dayang Group, Mitsui & Co., and Postmedia Network, and built partnerships with hundreds of celebrities and professional athletes alongside MLB, NHL, NBA, and NFL teams. INDOCHINO expanded to 145 retail locations employing more than 1,000 people across North America, with another 3,500 people in China producing the brand's custom garments and now sells into 50 countries globally.

Green has been recognized throughout his career for his accomplishments in business and the community. In 2017 he received the Lifetime Innovation in Retail award. In 2018 he was named Retailer of the Year by Chain Store Age. In 2019 he was selected as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young, and that same year Canadian Business ranked INDOCHINO the No. 1 fastest-growing Canadian retailer between 2015 and 2019, and third fastest among retailers with revenues over $100 million. In 2025 Green received the King Charles Coronation Medal from the federal government, and in 2026 INDOCHINO was recognized in Deloitte's Best Managed Company program.

Green served as the first Chairman of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and became an owner of the league and the Scarborough Shooting Stars alongside Sam Ibrahim, Niko Carino, and Giancarlo Falcioni. The Shooting Stars compete in his hometown of Scarborough, where he works with the ownership group to deepen the club's community impact, grow fan experience, and expand the organization's reach in Canada and internationally.

Over 25 years, Green has founded more than 20 companies and invested in more than 100 private companies and real estate assets across Canada and the United States, with more than 98% of holdings retained to the present day. He currently serves as chairman of four publicly traded companies and has held leadership roles at organizations that created billions in shareholder value, including Flo Network, DoubleClick (acquired by Google), and SHOP.COM (acquired by Market America). He serves as a board member at York University and funds annual scholarships for student-athletes at York and the University of British Columbia through the Drew Green Award established at both institutions.

SOURCE SPIRE Academy