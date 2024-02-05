Spire Announces Launch of $300 Million Debt Offering

News provided by

Spire Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 08:43 ET

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced today that it has commenced a registered underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of an aggregate principal amount of $300 million of its Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), of which $125 million are being offered by Spire and $175 million are being offered by certain selling securityholders. Spire is concurrently remarketing $175 million principal amount of its 2021 Series A 0.75% Remarketable Senior Notes due 2026, which were originally issued as part of an offering of corporate units in February 2021.

Spire intends to use the net proceeds from its sale of the $125 million of 2026 Notes to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Spire will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the 2026 Notes by the selling securityholders.

Wells Fargo Securities, Mizuho, and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book running managers of the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from:

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Attn: WFS Customer Service
1-800-645-3751
[email protected]

or

Mizuho Securities USA LLC
1271 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York 10020
Attn: Debt Capital Markets
1-866-271-7403

or

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
180 Varick Street
New York, New York 10014
Attn: Prospectus Department

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities in the Offering has been filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state or jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such state or jurisdiction.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Spire's future operating results may be affected by various uncertainties and risk factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including weather conditions, economic factors, the competitive environment, governmental and regulatory policy and action, and risks associated with acquisitions. For a more complete description of these uncertainties and risk factors, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact: 
Megan L. McPhail
314-309-6563
[email protected] 

Media Contact: 
Jason Merrill
314-342-3300
[email protected] 

SOURCE Spire Inc.

Also from this source

Spire Reports FY24 First Quarter Results

Spire Reports FY24 First Quarter Results

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today reported results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 31, including: Net income of $85.1 million ($1.52 per...
Spire Declares Dividend

Spire Declares Dividend

The Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.755 per share, payable April 2, 2024, to shareholders...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.