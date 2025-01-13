SPIRE® by EPS Learning Now Available on New York City FAMIS Portal

NYC educators can now more easily purchase the literacy foundational skills intervention program for the 2024-25 school year

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPS Learning 's SPIRE®, the leading literacy foundational skills intervention program for grades PreK-8+, is now available to New York City educators through the FAMIS portal. Public, private, and charter NYC school teachers who have access to FAMIS can purchase SPIRE for the 2024-25 academic year through a much more streamlined ordering process.

A comprehensive reading curriculum focused on building foundational skills, SPIRE promotes growth and moves students toward proficiency and mastery. SPIRE has served the needs of NYC students for more than 10 years, providing Orton-Gillingham-based structured literacy instruction for learners in Tier 2 and Tier 3, Special Education, and ELL/ML programs, as well as students who are diagnosed with dyslexia. The program is evidence-based, follows science of reading best practices, and has been designed to serve tiered interventions that supplement core curricula.

"Reading is the foundation of learning, and we at EPS Learning believe that SPIRE can transform beginning and striving students, as well as those with dyslexia, into successful, confident readers," said Steven Guttentag, CEO of EPS Learning. "With SPIRE listed on FAMIS, we're thrilled that more educators now have access to this intervention program."

SPIRE was recently awarded a Level 3 certification for alignment with Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) standards. The program includes:

Systematic, Explicit Instruction: Delivers teacher-led, soft-scripted lessons tailored to any classroom need, with engaging practice methods to help students achieve mastery

Delivers teacher-led, soft-scripted lessons tailored to any classroom need, with engaging practice methods to help students achieve mastery Multisensory Techniques: Incorporates visual, auditory, and kinesthetic methods to enhance learning

Incorporates visual, auditory, and kinesthetic methods to enhance learning Phonological Focus: Emphasizes phonological awareness, sound-symbol correspondence, syllables, morphology, syntax, and semantics

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ literacy solutions included in the EPS Literacy Framework are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit www.epslearning.com to learn more.

