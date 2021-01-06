Spire Capital Partners IV Invests in The Inception Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Capital, a leading New York-based private equity firm specializing in investments in the technology-enabled business services, communications, media, and education sectors, today announced its investment in The Inception Company, LLC ("Inception" or the "Company"). Founded in 2005, Inception is a leading technology-driven production company that builds and supports virtual engagement products and services to help clients reach and more fully connect with their stakeholders.

Inception's services include Pandotm, (www.pandomeetings.com), a virtual meeting platform that integrates a full production studio with a video wall that simulates the experience of live, in-person meetings, and Grovetm, a secure and compliant web conferencing platform supported by white-glove services for industry agnostic enterprise clients. Inception also provides premium broadcast, video, and meeting services solutions. Spire is partnering with the existing team led by CEO Matt Giegerich and President Shaun Urban. Founder Doug Mack will transition to a Board role.

Spire's investment in Inception will provide capital to build out new Pandotm studios, enhance research and development, expand sales and marketing efforts, and enable complementary acquisitions.

Matt Giegerich, CEO of The Inception Company said, "The future is bright, and we are thrilled with our new partnership with Spire. The focus of their investment strategy, extensive and far reaching business relationships and experience in scaling similar companies is exactly what we've been looking for in a partner." Shaun Urban, President of The Inception Company added "We could not be more excited about our collaboration with Spire and what lies ahead. Importantly, our internal team members and clients alike will benefit immensely from the resources and commitment that Spire will bring to bear quickly for our growing organization. As clients continue to integrate virtual solutions into their strategies, new needs will arise and we will be uniquely positioned to address them."

Sean White, Partner at Spire Capital, said, "Doug, Matt, and Shaun have assembled a deeply talented management team and built an incredible company that has grown to become a leader in virtual engagement solutions. We are proud to partner with the Company during its next stage of growth."

Andy Armstrong, Partner at Spire Capital added, "The market for virtual engagement solutions has grown dramatically in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for these types of services, including web conferencing and virtual events, and accelerated trends toward telecommuting. The shift to the remote workplace is here and companies need to find suitable technology solutions that simulate in-person meetings and facilitate collaborative work while increasing cost efficiencies. Inception is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this enormous opportunity and deliver tremendous value to its clients. Spire is excited about the partnership with this management team to execute on the opportunity to grow the brand, footprint and client base."

Sean White, Andy Armstrong, and Brad Johnson of Spire Capital will be members of Inception's Board of Directors.

Dentons LLP served as legal counsel to Spire Capital. Intrepid Investment Bankers acted as exclusive financial advisor to The Inception Company, while OlenderFeldman served as its legal counsel. Santander provided debt capital for the transaction.

About The Inception Company

Founded in 2005, The Inception Company (https://inceptioncompany.com/) Inception is a leading technology-driven production company that builds and supports virtual engagement products and services to help clients reach and more fully connect with their stakeholders. The Company delivers virtual meeting platforms, broadcast, video, and meeting services solutions and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Spire Capital

Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing, and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction, and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Follow Spire on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/spire-capital-partners/) to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events.

SOURCE Spire Capital Partners