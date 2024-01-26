Spire Declares Dividend

News provided by

Spire Inc.

26 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.755 per share, payable April 2, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2024.

Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, with 2024 marking the Company's 21st consecutive year of increasing its common stock dividend on an annualized basis.

The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.36875 per depositary share on Spire's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable May 15, 2024, to holders of record on April 25, 2024.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Megan McPhail
314-309-6563
[email protected]  

Media Contact:
Jason Merrill
314-342-3300
[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.

