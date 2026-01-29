Spire declares dividend

Spire Inc.

Jan 29, 2026, 16:45 ET

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.825 per share, payable April 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2026.

Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, with 2026 marking the company's 23rd consecutive year of increasing its common stock dividend on an annualized basis.

Spire announced today that it has delivered notice to holders of the Company's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of its intent to redeem all outstanding shares on February 13, 2026.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and driving continuous improvement. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Megan McPhail
314-309-6563
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jason Merrill
314-342-3300
[email protected]

