Spire declares dividend

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.825 per share, payable April 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2026.

Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, with 2026 marking the company's 23rd consecutive year of increasing its common stock dividend on an annualized basis.

Spire announced today that it has delivered notice to holders of the Company's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of its intent to redeem all outstanding shares on February 13, 2026.

