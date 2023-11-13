Spire Increases Common Stock Dividend

News provided by

Spire Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

21st Consecutive Year of Increases

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) unanimously agreed to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.755 per share from $0.72 per share. This full year $0.14 per share increase brings the annualized rate to $3.02, an increase of 4.9%.

"Spire's growing dividend reflects the Company's performance, strong financial position and the board's confidence in our long-term growth strategy going forward. It is also a key part of how we deliver value to our shareholders while positioning Spire as a compelling investment," said Ed Glotzbach, chairman of the board of Spire.

The dividend is payable on January 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2023. Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, with 2024 marking the Company's 21st consecutive year of increasing its common stock dividend on an annualized basis. The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.36875 per depositary share on Spire's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable February 15, 2024, to holders of record on January 25, 2024.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Scott W. Dudley Jr.
[email protected]
314-342-0878

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
[email protected]
314-342-3300

SOURCE Spire Inc.

