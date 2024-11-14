Spire Increases Common Stock Dividend

22nd Consecutive Year of Increases

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) unanimously agreed to increase the annual common stock dividend to $3.14 per share from $3.02 per share. The $0.12 per share increase brings the quarterly rate to $0.785, an increase of 4.0%.

"The board's vote to increase Spire's dividend reflects our confidence in both the company's financial position and its long-term growth strategy. Spire will continue to be a compelling investment delivering value to shareholders," said Rob Jones, chairman of the board of Spire.

The dividend is payable on January 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2024. Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, with 2025 marking the Company's 22nd consecutive year of increasing its common stock dividend on an annualized basis. The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.36875 per depositary share on Spire's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable February 17, 2025, to holders of record on January 24, 2025.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing and Spire Midstream. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Megan McPhail

314-309-6563

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jason Merrill

314-342-3300

[email protected]

