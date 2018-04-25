Spirit AeroSystems Announces 20% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

WICHITA, Kan., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.12 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. This represents an increase of 20% over the previous quarterly cash dividend displaying the company's confidence in its long-term outlook as well as its commitment to returning cash to shareholders. The dividend is payable July 9, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 18, 2018.

