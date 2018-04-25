Spirit AeroSystems Announces 20% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

WICHITA, Kan., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.12 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. This represents an increase of 20% over the previous quarterly cash dividend displaying the company's confidence in its long-term outlook as well as its commitment to returning cash to shareholders. The dividend is payable July 9, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 18, 2018.

About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

 

