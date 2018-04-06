Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank

"I'm proud to be part of an extraordinarily generous group of people who know the importance of giving blood and giving back," said Duane Hawkins, Spirit AeroSystems senior vice president and general manager of Boeing, Defense, Business/Regional Jet Programs and Global Customer Support. "This donor center is unique in the blood banking industry. The thousands of Spirit employees who have visited the center over 20 years have made a huge lifesaving impact."

Blood cannot be manufactured; it can only come from generous donors. The average healthy adult can donate one pint of blood every 56 days and save up to three lives with each donation. Spirit employees Steve Frese, John Hubbard and Stanley Campbell were recognized for giving at least 25 gallons of blood, meaning they've made over 200 donation appointments. By giving regularly, they've each saved up to 600 lives with their donations.

"Blood donations are critical to our community," said Jennifer Sanders, executive director of the American Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas. "We understand it can be difficult for donors to get to a blood drive event or American Red Cross facility on a regular basis. That's why this unique on-site center, the only one of its kind in the country and located at the largest employer in Kansas, is so important to the health of our region. Spirit AeroSystems employees have collectively given hundreds of gallons of blood to people in need in our local community."

Spirit employees can conveniently schedule appointments at the on-site center around their work schedule.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com

On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-celebrates-20th-anniversary-of-unique-on-site-blood-bank-300625714.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems

Related Links

http://www.spiritaero.com

