While the joint venture has been beneficial to both parties for almost a decade, Spirit's MRO strategies for the future dictate that the company divests from the joint venture and the companies operate independently.

Spirit's repair capabilities for a wide range of commercial aerostructures will not change. Spirit provides a variety of high-quality rotable components and repair solutions, including nacelle and fuselage components, flight control surfaces, composite structures, repair kits and more.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-exits-mro-joint-venture-in-china-300626779.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems

