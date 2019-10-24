Spirit AeroSystems to Create 33,500 Opportunities for American Workers

"Spirit AeroSystems is proud to pledge our commitment to America's workforce by investing in 33,500 opportunities to train, up-skill, and provide pathways for career advancement for our U.S. employees," Gentile said. "The aerospace industry needs skilled workers to design and build products using advanced manufacturing technologies. We look forward to working with the administration to advance our shared goals of investing in a highly-trained workforce to build on the legacy of American ingenuity."

Over a five year period, Spirit pledged to create 33,500 opportunities for workers by investing in initiatives such as apprenticeships, paid internships that lead toward full-time job offers, specialized on-the-job training for new technologies, and work-based learning programs offered at no cost to its employees.

Spirit collaborates with regional educational institutions in Kansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina to provide specialized technical training for its workforce. These educational partners include WSU Tech, Hutchinson Community College, Tulsa Tech, Kiamichi Tech – McAlester and Lenoir Community College.

Read more information about the Pledge to America's Workers: https://www.whitehouse.gov/pledge-to-americas-workers/.

