Spirit Airlines' Black & Yellow Friday Deals Have Landed with $30 Flights, Spirit Vacations® Packages and More

New deals for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday to be released here

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The gift of travel savings is wrapped in black and yellow this holiday season. Spirit Airlines today unveiled its Black & Yellow Friday deals, giving travelers savings on their next trip this holiday season and into 2026. Travelers can take advantage of exclusive deals from the carrier including one-way flights starting at $251 for Saver$ Club members and $301 for non-members, exciting Spirit Vacations® packages, Free Spirit® bonus points promotions, discounted Spirit Saver$ Club membership and more.

"It's one of the best times of the year to score great deals on travel, and we're kicking off our Black & Yellow Friday with great offers for booking that next vacation," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We're here to deliver unmatched value, and we will continue to show up for our Guests this holiday season and beyond with an elevated experience and great deals."

Savvy travelers looking for deals on their next getaway can learn more about Spirit's Black & Yellow Friday offers below and at spirit.com/en/blackfriday2025.

Save Big with Flights from $30 1

Nov. 28 – Dec. 1, 2025

Guests can check flights off their holiday shopping list this season with one of our best deals of the year. Travelers can enjoy one-way flights starting as low as $25 for Saver$ Club members and $30 for non-members to exciting destinations. This offer is available for bookings made between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, 2025, and is valid for travel from Dec. 6, 2025, through March 4, 2026 (not available for travel on Fri/Sun). To book, visit here.

Ticket to Year-Round Savings with Spirit Saver$ Club 2

Nov. 17 – Dec. 2, 2025

This holiday season, we are saying thank you the Saver$ way. For a limited time, travelers can join Spirit Saver$ Club at a discounted rate of $50.95 and enjoy year-round savings on fares, bags, seats and options for them and up to eight Guests! Travelers can buy their membership here.

Score Up to 100% More Free Spirit® Points 3

Nov. 24 – Dec. 8, 2025

Guests can score up to 100% more Free Spirit® points when they buy loyalty points until Dec. 8, 2025. To buy or gift points, click here.

Deals on Free Spirit® Cruises 4

Nov. 10 – Dec. 7, 2025

Limited-time offers are here, including cabin upgrades, onboard credit, kids sail free and more! Plus, Guests can earn Free Spirit® points with their cruise booking. To book, visit cruise.spirit.com/blackfriday.

Stay, Save and Dine at Westgate Resorts 5

Nov. 3 – Dec. 8, 2025

Travelers can treat themselves to a getaway this holiday season! Book now and get 50% off a stay plus a $75 daily dining credit at Westgate Resorts. A deal this good won't last, book at vacations.spirit.com.

Enjoy a Stay at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas 6

Nov. 25 – Dec. 5, 2025

This Black Friday, travelers can save up to 30% on rooms, enjoy food and beverage credits and 5% off suites at MGM Resorts. To book, visit vacations.spirit.com.

Black Friday Adventure at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay 7

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2025

An adventure awaits with up to 60% off tickets, passes and fun cards at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay. Don't miss roller coasters, animal encounters and seasonal fun this Black Friday by booking here.

Up to 60% Off Fun at SeaWorld® Orlando 7

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2025

Don't miss out — save up to 60%! Thrilling rides, animal encounters and seasonal events await at SeaWorld® Orlando. Make this Black Friday unforgettable, book your trip here.

To receive emails for Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday and more great offers throughout 2026, sign up at spirit.com/email.

Terms & Conditions

1All fares must be booked on spirit.com between 12:01 AM ET on Nov. 28, 2025, and 11:59 PM ET on Dec.1, 2025, for travel on the dates as specified by individual market and by market direction on nonstop flights only. 7-day advanced purchase required. Fares valid for travel from Dec. 6, 2025, through March 4, 2026 (No Fri/Sun travel). Blackout Dates: Dec. 20, 2025, through Jan. 5, 2026. Fares may be combined with other valid and applicable Spirit Airlines fares on other dates of travel. Lower fares generally available at the airport and all fares are subject to availability. Not all markets are operated on a daily basis during the travel period, or necessarily for the entire travel period. Additional terms may apply. See offer page for complete terms and conditions: spirit.com/en/traveldeal-20251128-dow.

2The Saver$ Club membership promotional price of $50.95 is valid from Nov. 17, 2025, to Dec. 2, 2025. At the completion of the original enrollment period, Members will be automatically charged an annual fee of $69.95 for annual membership in the Club. Such annual fees are nonrefundable, notwithstanding Member's cancellation of membership in the Club. To cancel, go to spirit.com and log into your Free Spirit account. Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply and can be found at spirit.com/savers-club.

3Offer available for purchases made between Nov. 24, 2025, 9:00 AM ET and Dec. 8, 2025, 11:59 PM ET. All transaction inquiries must be submitted to the Free Spirit® program within 90 days from the end of promotion. Offer is subject to change. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. All Free Spirit® Program terms and conditions apply. Price includes all applicable fees. GST/HST will be charged to Canadian residents. QST will be charged to Quebec residents. Purchased points are not refundable and may take up to 72 hours to appear in the member account. Purchased points are applicable towards all Free Spirit® rewards but do not count towards Free Spirit® status upgrades. All standard Free Spirit® program rules and conditions apply. For additional information on the points needed for your reward flight on Spirit, please visit spirit.com. Please note that Free Spirit® accounts less than 12 days old are not permitted to Buy or Gift points. For Gift transactions, the recipient account must also be 12 days old.

4All prices and special offers are applicable to new and qualifying bookings only that are reserved between Nov. 10, 2025, and Dec. 7, 2025. Offers, prices and savings shown are accurate at the time of publication, are on a first-come-first-served basis, are based on double occupancy, are capacity controlled and subject to availability. Call for updated information. Offers may change without prior notice. Some offers & discounts may not be combinable with other promotions. Not all accounts may qualify for maximum savings off. Cancellation of reservation(s) may void offer eligibility. Cancellation policies are subject to each cruise/travel supplier. Other restrictions may apply and are subject to change without prior notice. All typographical or clerical errors made are subject to correction. Other terms & conditions may apply for offers listed therein.

5 Offer valid for bookings made between Nov. 3, 2025, and Dec. 8, 2025. Guests will receive 50% off the standard room rate and a $75 daily dining credit. Dining Credit is subject to offer availability and is valid only at participating property restaurant(s), deli/café/bar, and marketplace. Dining Credit is not valid toward room rate (or any associated costs), room upgrades, transportation, tickets, Attraction Tickets Desk, gaming, taxes, fees, and/or gratuities. Certain restrictions may apply. Dining Credit may not be combined with any other offer, discount, or promotion. Dining Credit is valid only during reservation travel dates and cannot be applied to future and/or additional travel dates. Any unused portion cannot be refunded or credited to another reservation. Dining Credit does not have cash value and is not redeemable for cash. Daily Dining Credit(s) is awarded nightly, the credit is non-cumulative and must be consumed on a per-night basis, is awarded only for each Paid Room Night, and all charges must be applied to the room folio before the Resort's Standard Check-Out Time. These terms and conditions of the Standard Dining Credit Policy are subject to change at any time in the Hotel's sole and absolute discretion. Blackout dates may apply. Offer is subject to availability, cannot be combined with other promotions, and may require full prepayment or deposit at the time of booking. Cancellation and refund policies follow the hotel's standard terms. Additional charges, taxes and fees may apply. Offer is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Discounts on hotel and car rental bookings made through Spirit Vacations® are subject to availability and may change without prior notice. Discounts apply exclusively to the hotel and/or car rental portions of vacation packages; airfare is excluded and remains subject to Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage. Free Spirit® points will be credited to the associated account within 30 days of trip completion, in accordance with the Free Spirit Terms and Conditions.

6The discounts quoted are exclusive offers for Spirit Guests booking vacation packages that include both flight and hotel accommodations. Guests will receive a 30% discount for midweek stays, and a 10% discount for weekend stays and 5% suites discount across all stays at all participating MGM Resort properties in Las Vegas. In addition to the stay discount, Guest will have a Food and Beverage value per stay in some properties (Bellagio, ARIA, TCOLV: $150, Vdara, MGM, MB, WLV: $100, Park MGM, NoMad, NYNY: $75, Luxor & Excalibur: $50). Discount availability is subject to change at any time without prior notice. Rates Only offer without F&B Credit will be available to account for one-night reservations, matching discount. The discount will apply to the hotel and/or car rental portion of the package when booked through Spirit Vacations®, and will not apply to airfare, which is subject to Spirit Airlines' Contract of Carriage. To qualify for the discount, bookings must be made from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5, 2025, (start and end time 10:00 AM PST), with travel completed by Oct. 31, 2026. Two-night minimum/no maximum length of stay.

7Price does not include parking, taxes or service fees. Tickets, Fun Cards and Passes are non-transferable, non-refundable, not for resale, void if altered, will not be replaced if lost or stolen and may be confiscated without restitution for misuse. Offers are not to be combined with any other special offers or discounts and does not include special events like Howl-O-Scream. Not available for purchase at the park. Savings based on online advance purchase of General Admission pricing. Other restrictions may apply. Park products, services and schedules subject to change without prior notice. All offers are based on availability and subject to change, or cancellation without prior notice. See website for full details, and park and show schedule prior to arrival.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines