Spirit Airlines Brings on Frankie Muniz to Promote its new #NotInTheMiddle 'Go Comfy' Travel Option

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines ' (NYSE: SAVE) newest ad takes flight with actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his iconic role as the middle child in a beloved sitcom that aired in the early 2000s. Muniz is decidedly #NotInTheMiddle in Spirit's playful new ad in which he enjoys the extra elbow room of Spirit's Go Comfy travel option that offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, as well as one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, and a snack and non-alcoholic beverage. The ad will be distributed across Spirit's social media and other digital channels.

"We've received great feedback from Guests who have experienced Spirit's new travel options, and we're excited to launch this ad with Frankie Muniz to reach even more travelers about our recent enhancements," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Spirit Airlines. "This creative is part of our continued investment in telling our story and generating more awareness about the great products and value that Spirit offers."

Along with the ad launch, the airline is inviting travelers to enter for a chance to experience the extra comfort and space of a blocked middle seat by giving away 10 pairs of Go Comfy tickets in a limited-time, social media giveaway. Participants can enter the #NotInTheMiddle giveaway today through Oct. 25, 2024, by following @spiritairlines on Instagram and commenting on the giveaway post. Full giveaway details are available here.

"Spirit is all about bringing value to travelers, and it's great to help promote a new travel option that offers more comfort with the same savings their Guests love," said Frankie Muniz. "The ad is a fun way to help travelers learn about Spirit's new enhancements and finally gets me upgraded from Frankie in the middle to Frankie by the window or aisle."

Spirit's #NotInTheMiddle ad highlights just one of four new elevated travel options that empower travelers to feel "More Fly" on every journey, all with the flexibility of no change or cancel fees. In addition to extra space and other benefits of Go Comfy, Free Spirit® members that choose to Go Big or Go Comfy will earn double points for a limited time when they book and complete their travel.*

*To qualify for this special offer, Guests must book by Dec. 31, 2024, and complete travel by Dec. 31, 2025. Bonus points will post to the Free Spirit member's account on or before the 15th day of the following month of flight completion. Additional restrictions and conditions apply.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com .

