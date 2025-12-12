Spirit Airlines Reaches Another Milestone in its Restructuring as Pilots and Flight Attendants Ratify Agreements

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc., parent company of Spirit Airlines, LLC ("Spirit" or the "Company"), today announced that Spirit Pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association ("ALPA"), and Spirit Flight Attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA ("AFA"), have ratified their respective tentative agreements. The agreements, which are both subject to court approval, represent the shared commitment of Spirit's Team Members and principal labor unions to build a stronger foundation and future for the Company.

"We're thankful to our partners at ALPA and the AFA for their collaboration in reaching these agreements and to our Pilots and Flight Attendants for the unwavering dedication and professionalism they demonstrate every day," said Dave Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're pleased to reach another milestone in our restructuring, moving us forward in our mission to better position the airline and secure a future with value travel options for Americans."

