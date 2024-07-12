Spirit Airlines Celebrates 25 Years of Soaring at Los Angeles International Airport

LAX travelers can take advantage of $25 one-way fares in honor of Spirit's milestone anniversary

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) 25th anniversary of providing high-value service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) travelers. The airline is inviting Angelenos to celebrate the milestone with limited-time anniversary fares starting as low as $25* one-way for flights from LAX. The offer is valid for booking on July 12, 2024, and is valid for travel from LAX between Aug. 13 and Oct. 10, 2024.

"We first landed at Los Angeles International Airport 25 years ago and are proud to have grown to be one of the largest low-fare airlines at LAX, thanks to the support of our Guests and long-term partners at Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA)," said Ted Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We look forward to continue serving our Los Angeles Guests with 40 nonstop flights a day to 25 destinations across the United States and investing in the local community through the Spirit Charitable Foundation."

The airline is also offering members of its Free Spirit® loyalty program 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Los Angeles (LAX).*** Travel must be booked by Aug. 15, 2024, and flown by Oct. 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the anniversary with a donation of $25,000 to the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization, TreePeople. The sizable donation will advance the organization's support of sustainable urban ecosystems in the Greater Los Angeles area through education, volunteer community-based action, and advocacy.

Spirit first landed at LAX in 1999 and currently serves 25 nonstop destinations. In the last five years, the carrier has made significant investments in its LAX service. Most recently, Spirit launched daily, nonstop service to Portland (PDX) and Seattle (SEA), and will be launching seasonal nonstop service to Boston (BOS) on Aug. 14.

Los Angeles (LAX) Service Destination Frequency Anniversary Fares Atlanta (ATL) 2x Daily $57* one way Baltimore (BWI) 2x Daily $77* one way Boston (BOS)NEW SEASONAL Daily $63** one way Charlotte (CLT) Daily $77* one way Chicago (ORD) 2-3x Daily $59* one way Cleveland (CLE) Daily $59* one way Columbus (CMH) Daily $129* one way Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) 3x Daily $69* one way Detroit (DTW) 3x Daily $89* one way Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 4x Weekly $114* one way Houston (IAH) 3x Daily $59* one way Kanas City (MCI) Daily $64* one way Las Vegas (LAS) 4-5x Daily $25* one way Louisville (SDF) 4x Weekly $89* one way Nashville (BNA) Daily $32* one way Newark (EWR) Daily $134* one way New Orleans (MSY) Daily $74* one way Oakland (OAK) 1 – 2x Daily $25* one way Philadelphia (PHL) Daily $99* one way Pittsburgh (PIT) Daily $64 one way Portland (PDX) Daily $32* one way Reno (RNO) Daily $25* one way Salt Lake City (SLC) Daily $39* one way San Antonio (SAT) Daily $34* one way San Jose (SJC) 2x Daily $32* one way Seattle (SEA) Daily $42* one way

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

NEW: No change or cancel fees for all Guests

NEW: Increased checked bag weight allowance to 50 pounds

NEW: Extended Future Travel Vouchers expiration to 12 months (for vouchers issued on or after June 3, 2024 )

) Spirit's Fit Fleet ® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. Cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat ® .

. Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

*One-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking on 07/12/2024 and travel 08/13/2024 – 10/09/2024, no blackout dates, subject to availability.

**BOS/LAX one-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking on 07/12/2024 and travel 08/13/2024 – 09/03/2024, no blackout dates, subject to availability.

***To qualify for Los Angeles 25-year anniversary Free Spirit® 1,500 or 750 points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a revenue flight originating from/to LAX on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59PM ET on August 15, 2024 with travel completed by October 31, 2024. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Los Angeles Anniversary Free Spirit® points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

