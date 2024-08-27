Spirit Airlines Celebrates Launch of Newly Transformed Guest Experience with 'More Fly' Giveaway

Travelers can enter for a chance to win a pair of round-trip flights with the perks of the new Go Big or Go Comfy experience at spirit.com/flyaway

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) newly enhanced Guest experience officially launches today, and the airline is celebrating by inviting travelers to enter for a chance to win big and Go Big or Go Comfy with its new "More Fly Fly-Away." Two lucky winners and their guest will experience Spirit's new travel options, Go Big and Go Comfy, and enjoy the enhanced comfort, flexibility, and value of the carrier's transformed Guest experience. The giveaway, inspired by the elevated options that make travel "More Fly," is open for U.S. residents to enter now through Sept. 23, 2024, at spirit.com/flyaway .*

"The transformation of Spirit's Guest experience is a significant milestone for us that brings exceptional value to travelers, and we're excited to include our Guests in the celebration with this new flight giveaway," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Spirit Airlines. "The winners will have a chance to experience the benefits of our new premium offerings that provide more comfort and value than ever before."

The grand prize winner will take off in style with a pair of round-trip flights and enjoy the elevated comfort of Go Big. The new Go Big travel option includes a Big Front Seat®, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and access to fast streaming Wi-Fi. The second prize winner will enjoy two round-trip flights with Go Comfy, which includes the choice of an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, and a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service.

Guests can now experience every aspect of the airline's transformation, including a new priority check-in experience that launches today at more than 20 airports for Guests who opt to Go Big or are Free Spirit® Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders.

Airports with New Priority Check-In Experience Atlanta (ATL) Charlotte (CLT) Houston (IAH) Nashville (BNA) Philadelphia (PHL) Atlantic City (ACY) Chicago (ORD) Las Vegas (LAS) New Orleans (MSY) San Juan (SJU) Baltimore (BWI) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Los Angeles (LAX) New York (LGA) Tampa (TPA) Boston (BOS) Detroit (DTW) Miami (MIA) Newark (EWR)

Cancun (CUN) Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Myrtle Beach (MYR) Orlando (MCO)



Additionally, Guests benefit from a more seamless journey beginning today with Spirit's new boarding process featuring five groups that aim to reduce boarding time and enhance operational performance. Also launching today is Go Comfy, a brand-new seating option that offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat. Furthermore, the complimentary snacks and drinks included with the Go Big experience start today.

The four new travel options all include the flexibility of no change or cancel fees and are available now:

Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat ® , one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat , one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Go Comfy to choose an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service.

to choose an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service. Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag.

to get a standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag. Go to keep it simple with the greatest affordability. Standard seat selection, a checked bag and other options can be purchased separately.

To learn more about Spirit's transformed Guest experience, visit spirit.com/s/info .

* Enter the More Fly Fly-Away Giveaway between 8/27/2024 and 9/23/24 for a chance to win. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. The full list of official rules is available at spirit.com/flyaway.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

