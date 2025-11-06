Spirit Airlines Coasts into the Florida Keys with Launch of Key West Service

Celebrates new service with up to 1,500 Free Spirit® bonus points promotion for travelers

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine State is getting even brighter with Spirit Airlines' iconic yellow planes officially landing today at the Southernmost Point. The Florida-based carrier launched the only nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Key West International Airport (EYW), offering a quick, easy alternative to driving for South Floridians.

"Key West lives up to its reputation as an island paradise, and now Fort Lauderdale travelers can get to their Florida Keys vacation in under an hour," said Andrea Lusso, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "As South Florida's hometown airline, we're proud to expand our Florida footprint and also introduce a convenient and affordable way for Guests across our network to reach the Southernmost Point."

The flights will operate up to three times weekly on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and will increase to daily service on Dec. 18, 2025, for the holiday season. The new service makes it easier for Spirit Guests to explore Key West's Duval Street, enjoy world-class water excursions and immerse themselves in the Florida Keys' laid-back lifestyle.

"Spirit Airlines beginning service at Key West International Airport is a win for tourism and the Florida Keys," said Richard Strickland, Executive Director of Airports. "This convenient new route will connect the Keys to dozens of destinations across Spirit's network, further broadening our global reach."

The addition of Key West to Spirit's route map marks the airline's eighth destination in Florida alongside Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Pensacola (PNS), Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI). Plus, Guests across the airline's network can enjoy easy one-stop connections from major metros like Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Houston (IAH), Newark (EWR), New York-LaGuardia (LGA), Philadelphia (PHL) and more to the Florida Keys.

Free Spirit Bonus Points Promotion

Additionally, Free Spirit members can earn 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Key West (EYW).* The Free Spirit loyalty program is free to join and the fastest way to earn rewards and status. Plus, travelers who sign up for the loyalty program will receive 500 bonus points. Travel must be booked by Nov. 14, 2025, and flown by Dec. 6, 2025. To get a full overview of the Free Spirit program and benefits of Free Spirit Status or to sign up for free, visit: spirit.com/free-spirit.

Spirit's Enhanced Guest Experience

Key West Guests can enjoy Spirit's three travel options, including premium selections, which offer a seamless and elevated travel experience at an exceptional value:

Spirit First provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat ® , a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.





provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat , a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Premium Economy allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space.





allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space. Value maximizes affordability and flexibility with the option for travelers to select only the extras they need. Seat selection, one carry-on bag, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub. Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier. USA Today included Spirit in its 2025 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Frequent Flier Program and Best Airline Credit Card. Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*To qualify for the Key West (EYW) Free Spirit® 1,500 (roundtrip) or 750 (one-way) bonus points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a paid trip originating from/to Key West (EYW) on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59 PM ET on Nov. 14, 2025, for travel between Nov. 6, 2025, and Dec. 6, 2025. Free Spirit® bonus points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Key West (EYW) Free Spirit® bonus points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Points Pooling, Points + Cash, complimentary upgrades, and reward travel do not qualify for this promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply and can be found at spirit.com/freespirit.

