Spirit Airlines Flexes its Wings over Los Angeles, Expands into International Service and adds new domestic routes

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear skies full of bright yellow are ahead for the Los Angeles basin all the way down to the tip of Baja Mexico. Today Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced plans to expand internationally from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after two decades of providing high value and low fares domestically. The airline will offer daily flights between LAX and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) starting May 5, and nonstop flights to Puerto Vallarta's Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR), starting on July 1. Images, interviews and B-roll can be found here: http://bit.ly/SpiritLAXexpansion.

Spirit will also offer Guests the only nonstop flights from LAX to Columbus (CMH), Milwaukee (MKE), LaGuardia (LGA) and Louisville (SDF), as well as a new nonstop flight to St. Louis (STL), substantially expanding the airline's flight offerings in Southern California.

"Our new nonstop routes to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta mark our first ever international service out of LAX and are great complements to our beyond continental 48 route map which now serves 30 destinations in Latin American and the Caribbean," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "In addition, our convenient new nonstop domestic flights, along with our low competitive fares, create even more great getaway options for our Guests in the LA Basin."

New Spirit Airlines Service in Los Angeles Destination: Flights Available: Start Date: Los Cabos (SJD) Daily May 5 Louisville (SDF) Daily May 27 St. Louis (STL) Daily May 27 Columbus (CMH) Daily June 9 LaGuardia (LGA) Saturday Only June 12 Milwaukee (MKE) Daily June 24 Puerto Vallarta (PVR) Daily July 1

"With travel beginning to rebound, we are excited that Spirit Airlines is adding international service to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, as well as expanding domestic service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "LAX is the West Coast gateway to the world and these new nonstop destinations will provide new options for travelers who are ready to fly again."

In 1999, Spirit launched its service in California with flights out of LAX, and later grew to serve Sacramento (SMF), Oakland (OAK) and San Diego (SAN) as well. Recently, Spirit stepped up investments in the LA Basin by adding service to Burbank (BUR) and Orange County (SNA).

This year is off to a great start at Spirit Airlines. In January, the carrier launched its new Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Spirit is also one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

* Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

