Spirit Airlines Heads to Pensacola, Bringing Seven Cities Nonstop Access to Florida's Beaches

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced More Go to the Florida Panhandle, with plans to bring Spirit Signature Service, brand new Airbus planes and industry-leading low fares to Pensacola International Airport (PNS) starting June 10. Spirit will offer the only nonstop flights to Columbus (CMH), Indianapolis (IND) and Louisville (SDF), along with nonstop service Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Kansas City (MCI) and St. Louis (STL). Images and videos can be found here.

"As Florida's Hometown Airline we are excited to launch service to Pensacola, our first destination in Northwest Florida," Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. "With seven non-stop destinations, Spirit Airlines is making it easy and affordable for travelers to enjoy Pensacola's emerald-green waters and sugar-white sands. In addition, our new Guests in Florida's Panhandle will enjoy low-cost non-stops to many popular cities stretching from Texas to Ohio."

Spirit Airlines Service to/from PNS Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Austin (AUS) Tue/Thu/Sun June 10, 2021 Columbus (CMH) Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat June 11, 2021 Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Daily June 10, 2021 Indianapolis (IND) Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat June 11, 2021 Kansas City (MCI) Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat June 11, 2021 Louisville (SDF) Tue/Thu/Sun June 10, 2021 St. Louis (STL) Daily June 10, 2021

"Today's announcement further demonstrates Pensacola's foothold in the national marketplace for air service," said Matt Coughlin, Pensacola International Airport Director. "We are truly grateful for Spirit Airlines' investment here at Pensacola International Airport, and more importantly, their commitment to the Gulf Coast region."

Pensacola is the eighth new city added to Spirit's network in the past year. The airline continues to seize growth opportunities as demand for air travel increases, having announced new service to Louisville, Milwaukee and St. Louis in the past two weeks. Last month, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Pensacola International Airport and the City of Pensacola," City of Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. "I look forward to offering new opportunities to connect travelers to Pensacola while continuing to expand our airport's footprint. Bringing a new airline to Pensacola is an incredible achievement at any time, but the fact that it was accomplished during a global pandemic is truly a testament to the airport's success and resilience."

This year is off to a great start at Spirit Airlines. In addition to the opportunity to serve Pensacola, in January the carrier launched its new Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Spirit is also one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests using hospital-grade disinfectants. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

About Pensacola International Airport:

Pensacola International Airport (PNS), the gateway to the Gulf Coast, is the largest airport in the Northwest Florida with over 2.2 million passengers (2019). PNS offers over 27 non-stop destinations served by eight airlines: American Airlines, Boutique Air, Delta Airlines, Frontier, Silver Airlines, Southwest, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines. Pensacola International Airport strives to create the best air travel experience on the Gulf Coast by helping passengers fly easy and connect to the world. Fly Easy isn't just our slogan, it is our driving focus and mission. To learn more about Pensacola International Airport, our many non-stop destinations, flight status, and more, visit us online at www.flypensacola.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@flypensacola).

