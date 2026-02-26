Spirit Airlines Recognized for Aviation Maintenance Technician Safety by the FAA with Diamond Award of Excellence

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines today announced it has earned the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Diamond Award of Excellence for aviation maintenance technician safety. The recognition marks the carrier's eighth consecutive year receiving the FAA's highest distinction for Aviation Maintenance Technicians (AMT) and underscores the airline's focus on training and technical skills that promote a safe operation.

"Our team's commitment to continuous learning highlights the priority we place on running a safe and reliable operation for our Guests every day," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. "A big thank you to the Spirit Team for the hard work and expertise that has made this recognition possible for the last eight years."

The FAA ensures that 100 percent of an airline's maintenance technicians complete additional FAA-developed safety training courses throughout the year. Every eligible Spirit technician completed annual specialized training in aviation maintenance, regulations and FAA standards to earn the award.

This recognition follows the airline's recent ranking as third among the 10 largest North American carriers for on-time performance in 2025 by Cirium. Spirit was also named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub.

