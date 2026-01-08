Spirit Airlines Ranked Among Top Three North American Airlines for On-Time Performance by Cirium

Surpassed seven of the largest North American airlines in 2025, including majority of legacy carriers

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines delivered leading reliability in 2025, earning a top ranking for on-time performance from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The leading value carrier ranked third among the 10 largest North American carriers, climbing from sixth place in 2024. According to Cirium data, Spirit operated 78.83 percent of its flights on time last year. Spirit's strong operation is only one element of the unmatched value the airline delivers, giving American travelers a choice that combines reliability, affordability and an enhanced Guest experience.

"Off the heels of a strong operational year, we're kicking off 2026 by focusing on what we do best – delivering a reliable, elevated Guest experience that continues to stand out as the greatest value in the industry," said John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Spirit Airlines. "The Spirit Team's hard work made last year's performance possible, and we're thankful to our Team Members for their continued dedication to taking care of our Guests in 2026."

Results are based on Cirium data, which defines an on-time flight as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival.

"For an airline operating at high utilization with a tightly coordinated network, finishing third for on-time performance in North America is a meaningful operational signal," said Mike Malik, Chief Marketing Officer at Cirium. "Spirit's 2025 results show a clearer command of schedule integrity, turn execution, and network discipline, measured over a full year."

Spirit's top ranking comes as the airline's net promoter score, a metric used to measure Guest satisfaction, reaches the highest in its history. In 2025, Spirit's net promoter score increased more than 16 points compared to 2024 following the airline's introduction of a more comfortable experience and premium options.

Spirit's Premium Experiences

The airline's premium options allow travelers to enjoy premium perks at a fraction of the cost of the legacy carriers.

Spirit First provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Premium Economy allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space.

