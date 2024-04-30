Spirit Airlines Recognized for Safety and Affordability by WalletHub

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) commitment to providing the best value in the sky was recognized in WalletHub's 'Best Airlines' (2024) report, earning the carrier a top ranking for safety and affordability. WalletHub compared the nine largest U.S. airlines and one regional carrier across 13 important metrics using 2023 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"Safety and affordability have always been at the core of our airline, and this recognition by WalletHub truly underscores the values at the heart of everything we do," said Ted Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Airlines. "Thank you to our Team Members for their dedication to keeping each other and our Guests safe and making this recognition possible."

Spirit proudly operates an all-Airbus Fit Fleet® and maintains a safety culture that touches every aspect of the organization. Additionally, the airline offers nonstop, low fare flights to nearly 90 destinations across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, providing Guests with affordable options to visit friends and relatives or explore new destinations.

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet ® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. Introduced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

The WalletHub ranking follows Spirit's recent recognition by the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Diamond Award of Excellence for the sixth consecutive year, the highest distinction for excellence in aviation maintenance technician safety.

