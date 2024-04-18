Spirit Airlines Unveils New Spirit Central Campus in Dania Beach, Florida

Spirit Central photos and video available here

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today celebrated the official opening of Spirit Central, its new corporate campus at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, Florida. The campus spans more than 11 acres and features four buildings, including a support center with offices, an amenity building, a new crew training facility built for hands-on experience in flight simulators, and a corporate housing facility. Additionally, the campus also includes dedicated parking garages for Spirit Team Members. The new Spirit Central provides an expansive, centralized location for the airline's main support teams and is only a few minutes away from Spirit's largest operating base at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

"The opening of Spirit Central marks a major milestone as we celebrate a new chapter in our more than 30-year history and reflect on how far we've come in our mission to deliver high-value travel options across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Spirit is proud to make this major investment in Broward County, drive local economic development, and further strengthen our commitment to the South Florida community."

The new campus interior includes design features that pay tribute to Spirit, including an 18-foot-long Airbus A321neo model plane, a 3D engine cowling, a gallery showcasing the famous "Howdy" sharklet, a history wall, and more. The main buildings on the campus include:

Support Center: The largest of all four buildings is approximately 180,000 square feet and features six floors of office space for more than 1,000 corporate Team Members from the Operations Control Center, IT, Flight Operations, Inflight and more.





Fueling Station: The amenity building is easily accessible from the first floor of the Support Center and features a café, fitness center, and lounge spaces exclusive to our Team Members.





Training Hub: The state-of-the-art training facility for Inflight and Flight Ops Teams will boast several high-tech flight simulator bays and fixed flight simulators, an advanced Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET), a door trainer, classrooms, and debriefing rooms.





: The state-of-the-art training facility for Inflight and Flight Ops Teams will boast several high-tech flight simulator bays and fixed flight simulators, an advanced Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET), a door trainer, classrooms, and debriefing rooms. The Landing: The corporate housing facility will be the home away from home for out-of-town Team Members visiting for company business and features accommodations for up to 400 Team Members, several meeting rooms, a grab-and-go market, a pool, a fitness center, and its own parking garage.

In celebration of Spirit Central's official opening, the Spirit Charitable Foundation donated $25,000 to Dania Beach PATCH (Peoples Access to Community Horticulture), an urban farm and market created to provide local access to healthy foods and horticulture. The donation advances the Foundation's Environment pillar by investing in a platform for education, cultural growth, access to healthy foods & community gardening, and economic development.

Spirit partnered with Florida-based architectural firm HuntonBrady, general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, and project advisor Jones Lang LaSalle to design and build Spirit Central. The airline worked with Kimco Realty, the owner and principal developer of Dania Pointe, to secure the land.

The relocation from Spirit's Miramar, Florida, facilities to Spirit Central in Dania Beach is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

