Spirit Airlines Sweetens Flight Deals for the Peach State with 20% Off Base Fares from Atlanta

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines is celebrating two decades of soaring at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) today with an anniversary deal as sweet as a Georgia peach. Atlanta travelers can now enjoy an even greater value on their Spirit flights from ATL with 20% off base fares* in honor of its 20th anniversary at the airport. The flights must be booked Feb. 17 through Feb. 18, 2026, for travel March 15 through May 20, 2026, excluding blackout dates.

"Spirit has delivered unmatched value to ATL travelers since 2006, and we continue to play an important role in driving competition at the world's busiest airport," said Andrea Lusso, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We're dedicated to serving the Atlanta community with reliable service and exceptional value, and we thank the ATL airport team for their support over the years."

Spirit will offer 18 peak-day departures from ATL starting this April, with nonstop service to destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean. The airline will resume nonstop service from ATL to Chicago (ORD) and Philadelphia (PHL), as well as increase service between ATL and Orlando (MCO) to three times daily on April 15, 2026.

Spirit Airlines Atlanta (ATL) Service Route Frequency Chicago (ORD) RESUMPTION 1-2x Daily Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Daily Detroit (DTW) 2x Daily Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 5x Daily Houston (IAH) 11x Weekly Miami (MIA) Daily Newark (EWR) 2x Daily Orlando (MCO) FREQUENCY INCREASE 3x Daily Philadelphia (PHL) RESUMPTION Daily San Juan (SJU) Daily

"Spirit Airlines has been a valued partner at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for 20 years, expanding service and providing more travel options for our passengers," said Ricky Smith, General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. "We appreciate Spirit's continued investment in Atlanta and look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead."

Spirit was named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub. Spirit also ranked third among the 10 largest North American carriers for on-time performance in 2025 by Cirium. Additionally, Spirit was recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier. USA Today included Spirit in its 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Frequent Flier Program and Best Airline Credit Card. Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*The 20% discount will apply only to the base fare for one-way travel from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) or the originating flight from ATL if purchased as part of a connecting and/or round trip, including the flight portion of a vacation package, regardless of travel option selected, purchased at spirit.com or via Spirit's app. Additional charges may apply for "Premium Economy," "Spirit First," and other travel options. To receive that discount, the promotion code "20PCT" (no spaces) must be entered in the promotion code box when booking a flight, and travel must be booked between 12:01 AM ET on Feb. 17, 2026, and 11:59 PM ET on Feb. 18, 2026, for travel March 15 through May 20, 2026. Blackout dates include April 2 through April 13, 2026. Restrictions include only valid Tuesday and Wednesdays from March 15 through April 14, 2026, and not valid on Friday and Sunday from April 15 through May 20, 2026. The discount does not apply to Y, B, or H class fares, which are our highest fares and may be the only fares available on some dates or flights. This offer cannot be combined with other promotional code offers and is not valid on the travel agency website. Lower fares are generally available at the airport and are subject to availability.

