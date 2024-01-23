The Spirit Charitable Foundation Publishes its 2023 Impact Report

The report highlights the Foundation's investments in positive change across Spirit Airlines' network

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) highlighted its investment in meaningful social impact in the third Spirit Charitable Foundation Impact Report released today. In 2023, the Foundation donated a record-breaking $1.7 million to 84 nonprofits that advance the lives of Children and Families, Service Members and the Environment. Generous donors supported the Foundation at the sixth annual Spirit Open fundraising event and through the launch of the new round-up donation feature at spirit.com.

"2023 was an incredible year filled with new milestones for the Spirit Charitable Foundation as we continued to have an outsized impact in the communities where we live and work," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines. "We know every volunteer hour, monetary gift and in-kind donation matters, and we are grateful to our generous donors, Board of Directors and Spirit Team Members for making this all possible."

The Foundation's philanthropic efforts drive real and meaningful outcomes, including 1,000+ students' education positively impacted, 250 trees planted, 450 veterans and their chaperones honored with flights to Washington D.C., and six new classrooms built in an underserved community. These achievements, among many others outlined in the 2023 report, earned the Foundation a Gold Award for "Airline – Overall Giving Back Initiative" in the 2023 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and an induction into Nova Southeastern University's (NSU) Fellows Society, a prestigious honor for donors who have contributed more than $50,000 to the South Florida-based university.

The 2023 investments were allocated across the Foundation's three pillars as follows:

Children and Families – 60 percent: The funds focused on improving children's lives and their future opportunities to grow and become successful members of their communities. The investments ranged from health and wellness, education, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEI&B), social justice, developmental diseases and more.

To learn more about the Spirit Charitable Foundation, visit foundation.spirit.com

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

