Spirit Christmas Opens Its Doors for the 2025 Holiday Season

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over — the holidays are here, and the magic of Spirit Christmas is officially open for the season. With 30 locations now welcoming guests across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, the brand invites families, holiday enthusiasts and kids of all ages to celebrate the joy and wonder that define this special time of year.

"Spirit Christmas is more than a store, it's a destination where guests can rediscover the magic of the holiday season," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Christmas. "Every detail, from the product assortment to the immersive design to the expanded assortment of apparel, gifts, accessories, and décor was created to capture that unmistakable feeling of joy and nostalgia that makes this time of the year so special."

This season, guests are welcomed to step into Peppermint Lane, an all-new in-store experience that transforms every Spirit Christmas location into a festive winter wonderland. Overflowing with holiday décor, unique gifts, seasonal apparel, and interactive displays, Peppermint Lane captures the magic of Christmas from the moment our guests arrive. As part of the experience, visitors can stop by the Peppermint Village Post Office, a charming corner where children can mail letters to Santa and discover whether they've been naughty or nice, for a touch of holiday fun. Shoppers will also discover an expanded assortment of ornaments, animatronics, inflatables, and entertaining essentials to help bring the spirit of the season home.

What truly sets Spirit Christmas apart is its mix of novelty gifts and festive fashion. From loungewear and hilarious ugly sweaters to holiday T-shirts, accessories, and stocking stuffers, every store is bursting with ways to show off your holiday spirit from head to toe. Whether you're gifting, hosting, or dressing up for the holiday party, Spirit Christmas has something to make the season brighter (and a little more spirited).

Select locations will once again host visits with Santa, in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs, the industry leader in holiday photography. Families can share wish lists, take home keepsake photos, and create cherished memories of the season. Plus, every store features festive photo ops, perfect for selfies or this year's Christmas card moment.

Whether it's finding that perfect gift, a white elephant find they'll remember for seasons to come, capturing the annual family photo, or simply soaking in the sights and sounds of the season, Spirit Christmas is the ultimate destination for holiday magic.

For a full list of store locations or to reserve your Santa experience, visit SpiritChristmas.com .

About Spirit Christmas

Deck the halls with Spirit Christmas, the newest holiday retailer with 30 seasonal locations lighting up the Northeast and Great Lakes region this holiday season. Each store offers a unique shopping experience, brimming with a vast assortment of holiday décor, apparel, inflatables, gifts and stocking stuffers. Guests can meet Santa for their annual Christmas card photo and receive a free personalized video featuring you and Santa. Wander through the all-new life-sized Peppermint Village where you can mail your letter to Santa at the North Pole and find out whether you've been naughty or nice.

