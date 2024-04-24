A week full of reveals, including the official save the date for the brand's annual Grand Opening

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, is dusting off the cobwebs to kick off a weeklong celebration of Halfway to Halloween, officially declaring the start of the 2024 spooky season.

Spirit Halloween Celebrates Halfway to Halloween with Axe-clusive Giveaway to Lizzie Borden House

For its first scare of the year, the brand is offering fans the chance to win a stay in one of the nation's most haunted houses – the notorious Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, MA. In collaboration with US Ghost Adventures, Spirit Halloween will give one lucky winner and up to 12 members of their coven a private stay in the horror-filled house.

"We are delighted to work with Spirit Halloween to roll out the red carpet and offer the public a chance to win a one-of-a-kind experience at the infamous Lizzie Borden House, which also includes additional haunted experiences and merchandise," said Lance Zaal, President & Founder of US Ghost Adventures.

Fans can enter to win by following Spirit Halloween's Instagram and leaving a comment on the contest post from now through April 28.

With the house all to themselves (not including ghostly residents, of course), the winning group will enjoy all the makings of a haunting holiday, including:

An exclusive guided house tour, including insider insight around the murder, the trial, and commonly reported hauntings

A late-night ghost tour, complete with professional ghost-hunting gear

A private breakfast in the Borden family dining room

A ghost hunting starter kit with two pieces of Ghost Daddy Ghost Hunting Gear and a lesson for two at US Ghost Adventures Ghost Hunting Course

The ultimate Lizzie Borden gift package, featuring an official hatchet, the Lizzie Borden board game, Lily the Haunted Doll, and America's Most Haunted Volume II

Winner's choice of a Ghost Tour experience in Salem or a True Crime experience in Boston for two

"Our Halfway to Halloween celebration provides fans an exhilarating taste of what's to come this fall and empowers them to start planning for their favorite season as early as they please," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "We have cultivated an incredible following of enthusiasts who embody the Halloween lifestyle, and we're thrilled to bring the fun back to life."

For even more to scream about, Spirit Halloween fanatics eager to step back inside their favorite store should mark their calendars for Thursday, August 1 for the Grand Opening of the brand's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The annual event is a must-do for Halloween fans – with exclusive early reveals, games, treats, themed photo ops, and activities for the whole family – fans will make memories that will haunt them forever.

For those who would rather die than miss out on anything Spirit Halloween, keep an eye on Spirit Halloween's Instagram and SpiritHalloween.com to be the first in the know on reveals and news all week long.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

About US Ghost Adventures

US Ghost Adventures provides entertaining, historic and authentic ghost tours, haunted pub crawls, and experiences in over 100 cities in the United States, providing fun, honest, and bone-tingling accounts of real hauntings across the nation. In addition to tours and experiences, US Ghost Adventures operates some of America's historical and haunted houses, including the Lizzie Borden House and Villisca Axe Murder houses, and products, including Ghost Daddy ghost hunting equipment. For more information, please visit https://usghostadventures.com/

