Spirit Halloween Drops the Hottest Costume Trends For 2024

"Halloween isn't just a holiday – it's all about where each person's imagination can take them, and we can't wait to see how our fans take these trends and make them their own this year," shared Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Halloween fans visit Spirit Halloween year after year because they can find the hottest looks of the season - and our selection for 2024 will not disappoint. Whether you have a character in mind or are looking for inspiration, our assortment of costumes and accessories for the whole family offers endless combinations and a world of possibilities."

Spirit is stocking its record 1,525 locations with all the trending costumes fans have been dying for from horror classics to current pop culture obsessions, group options for the whole family, and everything in between.

Pool Party

Marvel fans who can't get enough Deadpool & Wolverine can rock Wade and Logan's iconic suits. Scene-stealing Deadpool variants Dogpool pet and Ladypool suits complete the squad.

Make Room for New Emotions

Embrace the emotional world of Inside Out 2 and make special core memories as Joy, Anxiety, Sadness, and Disgust.

The Juice is Loose

The ghost with the most is back in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and has brought cult-classic characters and new faces along for the ride. When he's not doing Beetlejuice's bidding, breakout star Bob the Shrinker can be found hiding out at Spirit Halloween. Fans of the series can also choose to personify Lydia, Astrid, Delores, Miss Argentina, Sandworm, and even grab pet-sized versions of Beetlejuice and Lydia.

Let's Get Right into the Show

The most jaw-dropping, heart-stopping, mind-bending YouTube sensation The Amazing Digital Circus is taking center stage with Pomni, Jax, and Ringmaster Caine making their costume debut.

What's on Your #FYP

TikTok trends ruled pop culture this year from Mob Wife aesthetic and Eras tour outfits to Skibidi Toilet. Channel the most-talked-about moments with Western-inspired country chic style , pop star tour-worthy pieces, and cheeky Haliey Welch-approved Hawk Tuah merch.

Couple Up

Cuffing season is around the corner and couple costumes make hard launching a new relationship fun. Adult duos can pair up as Grandma & Grandpa, Beer Pong, Recycling & Trash, Tequila & Lime, Tooth & Tooth Fairy, Soap & Loofah are great options for you and your boo or BFF.

Costumes for the Whole Fam

Rock the block in style with a range of family favorites to suit all ages, including characters from Bluey, Despicable Me, and Sesame Street, these costumes are sure to get the whole crew involved – no tricks required.

Be Very Afraid

Art the Clown is returning to haunt screens once again in the upcoming film Terrifier 3 . Fans can get their fix with classic and new dress versions of Art costumes, Art Crispies-inspired merch, and Art's signature sunflower sunglasses. Ghostface is here to make you scream with blinged up accessories, Horror Baby decorations, the LED Neon Sign, and even a costume for your furry friend!

Fans ready to plan their 2024 looks can shop these trends and more now at stores nationwide and on SpiritHalloween.com .

