Spirit Halloween Hiring 50,000 Seasonal Employees Ahead of 2024 Store Openings

Working at Spirit Halloween comes with head-turning perks. Associates can look forward to competitive salaries, flexible scheduling, and a premium pay incentive program while returning store managers are also eligible for seasonal retention bonuses. All Spirit Halloween associates also receive a 30% discount on Spirit Halloween purchases, allowing them to haunt on or off the clock.

"The excitement and enthusiasm of Halloween continues to grow, and as we gear up for another season, we are looking forward to welcoming new associates and store managers to our team," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Opening over 1,500 retail locations is no small feat, and much of the magic we create for fans each year is thanks to the passion and dedication of our associates who bring the Spirit Halloween experience to life."

Each year, Spirit Halloween's in-store experience is reimagined with the newest trends in costumes, décor, animatronics, and more, creating a work environment founded on fun, but guided by the core values of respect, integrity, and community.

Those dying to join the Spirit Halloween team can find more information at Work4Spirit.com or can text "Reaper" to 85000 to apply.

Follow @SpiritHalloween on social media to stay up to date on everything Halloween and visit SpiritHalloween.com to shop the best Spirit Halloween has to offer anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With 1,525 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

