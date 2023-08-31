Spirit Halloween Is Opening Over 1,500 Retail Locations as the Leading Halloween Retailer Reawakens for its 40th Anniversary Season

Spirit Halloween

31 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Spirit Halloween's 40th Anniversary $40,000 Giveaway Weekend Begins Friday, September 22nd

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't yet started your Halloween planning, you're already behind schedule! Spirit Halloween, the leading Halloween retailer, is marking its 40th anniversary season and opening more retail locations than ever. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations, the Halloween retailer brings over 40,000 jobs and seasonal excitement to local communities throughout North America by mid-September.

Halloween lovers are invited to celebrate the season with the retailer's exclusive haunting in-store experience, which has become a must-see Halloween staple. This year, the brand brings back a fresh new twist on its beloved "Spirit Hallows" in-store theme, boasting cemetery-inspired store design details that fans can explore. The design spotlights Spirit Halloween's exclusive animatronics as the residents of Spirit Hallows, which comes to life for any brave souls willing to STEP forward.

"We've seen Halloween grow from a single day of excitement into a season-long celebration, with so many enthusiasts showcasing their love for Halloween all year long," said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO. "As we open doors for our landmark 40th season this year, we look forward to sharing our biggest season yet. However you celebrate this season, we have everything Halloween fans need, from the classics to the hottest new trends."

As part of the company's 40th-anniversary celebration, Spirit Halloween is giving 40 lucky Instagram followers a chance to make their Halloween dreams, or nightmares, come true by winning a $1,000 gift card during its $40,000 giveaway weekend running Friday, September 22 through Monday, September 25. For more information on the giveaway and the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media.

With over 950 Spirit Halloween stores now open, you can find the store nearest you and those coming soon at stores.spirithalloween.com. Die-hard Halloween fans can also shop online anytime, anywhere, 365 days a year at www.SpiritHalloween.com

About Spirit Halloween
Celebrating 40-years of business, Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

Media Contact, Spirit Halloween:
Drew Griffiths
Divisional Vice President - Marketing & Social Media
[email protected]
609-798-4865

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

