Spirit Halloween Pulls the Curtain Back on Their Animatronics as the Countdown to Halloween Continues

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Ghostface, Oddities and Curiosities are among this year's collection of Spirit Halloween's industry-leading animatronics

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Halloween has begun and Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, announced its lineup of delightfully disturbing animatronics. Fans anticipating the grand reveal can witness new and returning legendary characters available on SpiritHalloween.com and attend the Carnevil in stores opening this August while supplies last.

The shriek-worthy lineup stars hair-raising clowns, monsters, demons, and a few familiar faces from horror film shows that are sure to send chills through anyone brave enough to step right up. This highly anticipated drop includes:

Emily and Victor of Corpse Bride : Straight from the mind of Tim Burton , the cursed couple from "Corpse Bride" bring their on-screen romance to life. These motion-activated animatronics feature realistic fluid movement, are motion and audio compatible with one another, and speak lines from the beloved movie. Available for $299.99 and $279.99 respectively.

: Straight from the mind of , the cursed couple from "Corpse Bride" bring their on-screen romance to life. These motion-activated animatronics feature realistic fluid movement, are motion and audio compatible with one another, and speak lines from the beloved movie. Available for and respectively. Deluxe Ghostface : A new rendition of the cut-throat killer, the Deluxe Ghostface animatronic not only stabs and speaks lines from "Scream VI," but also comes with two interchangeable masks and weapons to switch up the scares. Available for $279.99 .

: A new rendition of the cut-throat killer, the Deluxe Ghostface animatronic not only stabs and speaks lines from "Scream VI," but also comes with two interchangeable masks and weapons to switch up the scares. Available for . Michael Myers : Realistic fluid stabbing motions and Halloween-themed music bring this Michael Myers animatronic to life... Available for $279.99 , exclusively on SpiritHalloween.com.

: Realistic fluid stabbing motions and Halloween-themed music bring this animatronic to life... Available for , exclusively on SpiritHalloween.com. Nibbles the Clown: On the prowl for his next victim, Nibbles the Clown uses motion-tracking sensor technology to stalk his prey and follows movement with his head. Available for $299.99 .

On the prowl for his next victim, Nibbles the Clown uses motion-tracking sensor technology to stalk his prey and follows movement with his head. Available for . Ringmaster: Standing at a staggering 7 feet tall, Ringmaster introduces himself in a smooth, yet thunderous voice to distract his victims, then tilts back his head with erupting evil laughter as a projection of swirling red souls light up his barrel chest. Available for $329.99

Standing at a staggering 7 feet tall, Ringmaster introduces himself in a smooth, yet thunderous voice to distract his victims, then tilts back his head with erupting evil laughter as a projection of swirling red souls light up his barrel chest. Available for Towering Tallulah: Her bewitching look and yellow LED eyes will be the least of your worries! This terrifying witch springs forward rising from 4 feet and 9 inches to an impressive 8 feet and 10 inches, while her signature evil laughter drowns out the sounds of screams. Available for $329.99 .

"Halloween enthusiasts are upping their game when it comes to décor and they're starting their quest for their favorite animatronics earlier than ever," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "We are thrilled to introduce this year's lineup, featuring fan-favorite characters equipped with innovative technology, and we can't wait to see them come to life at incredible home haunts this fall."

Fans can shop this lineup of animatronics online now on www.SpiritHalloween.com and come enjoy the show at Spirit Halloween stores across the country opening this August, while supplies last.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With 1,525 seasonal locations opening soon in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

