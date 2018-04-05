Spirit Halloween Recalls Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Marshall Hat with Flashlight Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of Product: Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat with flashlight

Hazard: The batteries in the flashlight can overheat, causing the flashlight to become hot, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the flashlight that was sold with the hat away from children, stop using it, remove the batteries and dispose of the flashlight and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. Customers will be asked to provide a photo of the tag located under the ear in the hat.

Consumer Contact:

Spirit Halloween toll-free at 866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com or online at http://www.spirithalloween.com and click on product recall at the bottom of home page or http://www.spirithalloween.com/content.jsp?pageName=ProductRecall for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 20,000 (In addition, about 1,500 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves the Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat sold with an accessory flashlight. The PAW PATROL Marshall hats are red with a yellow ribbon, black and white spotted dog ears and a black flash light attached to the side of the hat. The flashlight is included with the hat and they share the SKU number. Only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall.The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in label under the ear on the hat.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of the flashlight overheating and one report of an overheating flashlight in Canada. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Sold At: Spirit Halloween stores nationwide from September 2015 through November 2017 for about $13.

Importer: Spencer Gifts, LLC of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.

Distributor: Spirit Halloween, of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.

Manufacturer: Rayland Ind. Co., of Hong Kong

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

