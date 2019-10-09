Spirit Halloween Sets Record $10 Million Spirit of Children Fundraising Goal to Make Hospitals 'Less Scary' for Pediatric Patients

"We're honored Spirit of Children continues to provide magic for children in hospitals through fun and play," said Steven Silverstein, President and CEO of Spirit Halloween. "For the last twelve years, it's been all about helping kids in hospitals. The Spirit of Children mission is to support the Child Life departments in partner hospitals with funding raised mostly from the generosity of our customers. It starts with the Halloween parties we host in hospitals, while the funding supports key Child Life initiatives year round."

Funds for Spirit of Children are raised via donations from customers at more than 1,360 Spirit Halloween stores and SpiritHalloween.com, in addition to contributions from vendors and business partners. One hundred percent of funds raised by Spirit of Children stay local and are donated to each hospital's Child Life department.

Child Life departments help make the hospital experience for young patients and their families more comfortable by providing all non-medical treatment and healing through play. Many Child Life programs would not be able to provide vital patient care without Spirit of Children. Program grants have assisted in hiring additional Child Life staff; extending Child Life hours of operation; providing full-time Child Life specialists in the emergency department; purchasing educational and sensory items used for distraction during procedures; and creating dedicated playrooms, teen lounges and separate family spaces for long hospital visits.

"Spirit of Children recognizes that healing a child's body, mind and spirit takes more than medicine," said Terry Spearman, Director of Child Life and Integrative Care Services at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. "We are grateful for Spirit of Children's ongoing partnership, which allows us to put funding towards the resources needed most by our Child Life Specialists."

For the parties, Spirit Halloween team members participate at each location. In all, Spirit of Children will supply more than 80,000 costumes, accessories, activities and décor items needed to host in-hospital Halloween parties. At many party locations, patients and their families will have the thrill of meeting one of their favorite characters, such as the iconic superhero Warner Bros. Batman, Chuck E. Cheese and Cartoon Network's Gumball and Ben 10.

Spirit Halloween is encouraging more awareness for Spirit of Children with its #MoreCowbell initiative. Customers ring an iconic purple cowbell each time a donation is made to Spirit of Children at a Spirit Halloween store. Donors are encouraged to post a photo or video of themselves ringing the iconic cowbell using #MoreCowbell and #SpiritofChildren to encourage others to participate and bring more happiness and smiles into children's lives.

To learn more about Spirit of Children or to help Spirit Halloween reach this year's $10 million goal, please visit a store near you or SpiritofChildren.com.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (spirithalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,360 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating 36 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: www.spirithalloween.com.

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $55 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the country. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going toward a child's life. For the 2019 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting more than 140 hospitals across the country, with a goal to raise a record $10 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

