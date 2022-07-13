Spirit Halloween's 2022 Grand Opening Event to Feature Exclusive Trailer Premiere for Spirit Halloween: The Movie

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, declares the official start of the Halloween season on Saturday, July 30 with a special grand opening event at its flagship location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. This year's event comes with a killer plot twist – the exclusive premiere of the trailer for Hideout Pictures' highly anticipated Spirit Halloween: The Movie will debut live at the event with a special appearance from lead cast members Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin Frankel and Jaiden J. Smith.

The ultimate authority on everything Halloween invites super fans to join in on the celebration at Spirit Halloween's Harbor Square Plaza location in Egg Harbor Township (6725 Black Horse Pike), where the first 200 guests will score a frighteningly good swag bag prior to the official store opening.

Saturday, July 30 schedule:



9:00 a.m. – Pre-opening activities including tarot card readers, food and beverage vendors, games and family-friendly activities.

– Pre-opening activities including tarot card readers, food and beverage vendors, games and family-friendly activities. 9:15 a.m. – The official trailer premiere of Spirit Halloween: The Movie will begin to debut every 15 minutes.

– The official trailer premiere of Spirit Halloween: The Movie will begin to debut every 15 minutes. 10:55 a.m. – A ribbon cutting to kick off the Halloween season.

– A ribbon cutting to kick off the Halloween season. 11:00 a.m. – Doors open; animatronics activate and the Spirit Halloween season officially commences.

Upon the store opening, Halloween enthusiasts will get a first look at this season's exclusive interactive in-store experience starring Spirit Halloween's industry-leading assortment of animatronics. Guests will also be the first to browse the aisles and scope out the must-haves from this year's costume collection, home décor, outdoor decorations and more, with new products and surprises around every corner.

"The official opening of Spirit Halloween stores is always special, but there is an extra buzz in the air this year with the news of our first-ever feature length film," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "We are thrilled to keep the momentum and welcome super fans from around the country to be among the first to shop the 2022 collection, and help us officially launch the Halloween season earlier than ever."

Admission is free and open to the public. For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media. Visit SpiritHalloween.com , where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com

