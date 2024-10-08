Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation is on a mission to raise $17 million for Child Life programs in 2024, and will celebrate Spirit of Children Week starting October 13 with costume parties at partner hospitals across the country

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2006, Spirit of Children, Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation, has been on a mission to support Child Life departments at pediatric hospitals while embracing the magic of Halloween celebrations. What began with eleven hospital parties has grown to over 160 partner hospitals, with over $127 million raised to date. This Halloween season, the organization is continuing its efforts to make hospitals a little less scary for children and their families as it looks to raise an additional $17 million for partner hospitals.

Spirit of Children is bringing the magic of Halloween to over 160 pediatric hospitals this season

Spirit of Children's fundraising starts with the thoughtful support of Spirit Halloween guests – with each in-store donation marked by the commemorative ringing of the iconic purple cow bell. Every dollar raised stays within the respective community, with 100% of the donations going directly to the Child Life departments of local partner hospitals. Guest donations, paired with the incredible generosity of Spirit Halloween vendors and business partners, have allowed Spirit of Children to provide critical funds to Child Life departments.

"Spirit of Children is the cornerstone to everything we do at Spirit Halloween, and the close bonds we have developed with all our partner hospitals through the years has been incredibly rewarding," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween and Founder of Spirit of Children. "With another Halloween season upon us, Spirit of Children events taking place throughout the country this month will bring moments of normalcy and the joy of imagination to everyone involved, most importantly for children and their families."

Spirit of Children's Year-Round Impact

Child Life is a unique, non-revenue department providing therapeutic, developmental, and educational resources for children receiving medical treatment. Trained Child Life specialists help children and their families cope with the often challenging and complex experiences they face in the hospital.

Spirit of Children's support assists Child Life departments in a variety of critical ways, including:

Increasing Child Life Staff (200+) for partner hospitals and expanding operating hours

Funding the establishment of new sensory rooms

Establishing a Child Life Specialist presence in Emergency Departments

Purchasing over 1,500 sensory items and distraction equipment, toys, and medical teaching dolls

Supporting over 100 art, music, pet, aquatic, and horticulture therapy programs, and much more

The positive impact is felt on a daily basis. As noted by Maureen Stys, Child Life Specialist at Children's Hospital of Michigan, "Spirit of Children makes it possible for our Child Life team to do the work they do day in and day out. Without this campaign, our team could not reach nearly as many families, providing crucial emotional support to kids and families facing illness, injury, and hospitalization."

Spirit of Children Week Celebrations

Spirit of Children Week kicks off on October 13, marking a week of Halloween events, often including costume parties, trick-or-treating, and hallway parades, at partner hospitals across North America. For these special, annual celebrations, Spirit of Children donates tens of thousands of costumes, activity books, crayons, and treat bags to provide moments of joy and bring smiles to the faces of children and their families navigating extended hospital stays.

Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO added: "Nobody knows the magic that happens in children's hospitals across the nation quite like Spirit of Children does."

To learn more about Spirit of Children or to view the 2024 PSA, please visit SpiritofChildren.com

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since fundraising began in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised over $127 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100% of funds going toward support for Child Life. For the 2024 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting over 160 pediatric hospitals across North America, with a goal to raise $17 million. Spirit Halloween encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween. For more information, please visit: SpiritofChildren.com .

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With 1,525 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

Media Contact:

Spirit Halloween

Nikki Balles,

Senior Director of PR

609-645-5514

[email protected]

SOURCE Spirit Halloween