Spirit of Children Raises Remarkable Record-Setting $12.4 Million During Extraordinary Times in 2020 for Children's Hospitals, Blowing Away Fundraising Expectations

Spirit Halloween recognizes that every donation, no matter the size, helped achieve this goal. This year marks more than $77 million raised since the program's creation in 2007, with Texas Children's Hospital hitting $2 million in total donations and 11 other partner hospitals hitting the $1 million mark.

In a year with so much change and uncertainty, Spirit of Children's commitment to Child Life & providing critical support for hospitalized children remained unwavering. Even with most children isolated in their rooms to keep them safe and well, the company delivered one-of-a-kind care packages to children in 147 pediatric hospitals across the U.S. and Canada in October. Each care package contained an assortment of costumes, activity books, crayons and treat bags. This month the money raised throughout the Halloween season will be presented to each partner hospital through virtual check presentations.

"For us, bringing a sense of normalcy to some of the toughest times a child and their family go through has always been at the heart of our organization and this year, we are floored by the outpouring of support from our guests, vendors and employees," said Steven Silverstein, CEO, Spirit Halloween. "The majority of donations are raised in Spirit Halloween stores and we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for showing us that generosity doesn't stop, even during a pandemic. Thanks to your support, we were able to exceed our fundraising goal, a huge feat in a challenging year, reinforcing how important this funding is for local hospitals and communities."

Child Life departments have a tremendous impact on the hospital experience for young patients and their families by providing all non-medical treatment and healing through play, making their stay more comfortable. The 2020 funds will be used by Child Life Departments to hire additional Child Life staff, provide full-time specialists in the emergency department, purchase educational and sensory items used for distraction and calming during procedures and to create dedicated playrooms, teen lounges and separate family spaces for long hospital visits.

"We deeply appreciate Spirt of Children's ongoing support of our patients, especially as we reach this tremendous milestone," said Mary Tietjens, assistant director of clinical support services at Texas Children's Hospital. "This generosity allows our Child Life Department to purchase toys, games, crafts and electronics for children of all ages. This support is critical as play in a hospital setting provides the opportunity for kids to be kids and helps create many needed joy-filled moments."

To learn more about Spirit of Children, please visit SpiritofChildren.com.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the United States and Canada with over 1,400 seasonal locations. Celebrating 38 years in business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything including costumes, accessories, makeup and décor. Spirit's broad selection, engaging animatronics and fun, interactive experience caters to all ages from kids to teens and adults. To find the latest products and styles, visit spirithalloween.com.

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $77 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to Child Life Services. For the 2021 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting more than 147 hospitals across the country, with a goal to raise a record $13 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

Media Contacts:

Erin Springer: Spirit Halloween Public Relations

[email protected] | 609-645-5619

Stephanie Kayser: Crossroads Public Relations

[email protected] | 816-384-6570

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

Related Links

https://www.spirithalloween.com

