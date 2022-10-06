Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation approaching $100 Million in donations that support Child Life Departments at partner hospitals throughout North America

Spirit of Children events throughout the week include costume parties, reverse trick-or-treating, and more activities to help make hospital less scary for kids and their families

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Children , Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation, is bringing Spirit of Children Week to more than 150 pediatric hospital partners throughout North America beginning October 10. The week's events offer patients and their families a break from the challenges of being in a hospital by allowing them the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with events like costume parties, reverse trick-or-treating, seasonal parades, and other fun seasonal activities. Spirit of Children is adding to the fun by donating over 50,000 costumes, activity books, crayons, and treat bags to its partner hospitals, ensuring everyone has a chance to enjoy Halloween this year.

Spirit of Children Week Brings Halloween Celebrations to 150+ Pediatric Hospitals

Spirit of Children is on track to surpass $100 million in total donations contributed to Child Life Services since its launch in 2007. While the funds are primarily raised in-store through generous guests and associates, vendors and business partners have also provided support to Spirit of Children. Every in-store donation is highlighted by store associates ringing Spirit of Children's iconic purple cowbell. With the expectation of raising a record-breaking $18 million dollars in 2022, Spirit of Children will continue to support Child Life Departments, critical hospital programming, and the meaningful events taking place during Spirit of Children Week.

"Everyone at Spirit Halloween is incredibly dedicated to supporting Spirit of Children and helping to sustain the Child Life Programs at our partner hospitals throughout the year," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "What is most important to us is that, through the events and activities, children and their families have the opportunity to celebrate during the Halloween season and experience a sense of normalcy during a very trying time."

Child Life Specialists play a vital role in helping sick children and their families cope with the complex and difficult time in the hospital. While an estimated 50% to 75% of children develop significant fear or anxiety before and during a hospital stay, patients who benefit from Child Life Services experience less emotional distress, better coping during the hospital stay, and a more positive physical recovery.1

Spirit of Children support allows partner hospitals to add staff, extend hours, and provide a wide variety of therapy programs and sensory times to equip staff with the resources needed to support patients throughout the year. Spirit of Children focuses on making hospitals less scary for children and their families by partnering with Child Life Departments to create more comfortable hospital environments.

Spirit of Children support is deeply rooted within the local community. When guests donate in-store, 100% of their donation goes directly to a local partner hospital to benefit its Child Life Programs. Those who donate often are seen proudly ringing the iconic purple cowbell at checkout.

To learn more about Spirit of Children please visit a store near you or SpiritofChildren.com .

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its creation in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $93 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to Child Life Services. For the 2022 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting more than 150 hospitals across the country, with a goal to raise a record $18 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

Media Contact, Spirit Halloween:

Nikki Balles

Corporate Director of PR & Communications

[email protected]

609-645-5514

1 American Academy of Pediatrics, January 2021

