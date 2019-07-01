Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) will replace SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and SM Energy will replace Multi-Color Corp. (NASD: LABL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, July 9. Platinum Equity LLC is acquiring Multi-Color in a deal that closed today. SM Energy is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and has a total market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Spirit Realty Capital is a net-lease REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that primarily invests in industrial, office and data center properties. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Retail REIT's Sub-Industry index.

SM Energy engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil & condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – July 9, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Spirit Realty Capital Real Estate Retail REITs DELETED SM Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – July 9, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED SM Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Multi-Color Industrials Commercial Printing

