Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Jul 01, 2019, 17:54 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) will replace SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and SM Energy will replace Multi-Color Corp. (NASD: LABL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, July 9. Platinum Equity LLC is acquiring Multi-Color in a deal that closed today. SM Energy is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and has a total market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.
Spirit Realty Capital is a net-lease REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that primarily invests in industrial, office and data center properties. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Retail REIT's Sub-Industry index.
SM Energy engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil & condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – July 9, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Spirit Realty Capital
|
Real Estate
|
Retail REITs
|
DELETED
|
SM Energy
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – July 9, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
SM Energy
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
Multi-Color
|
Industrials
|
Commercial Printing
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article