Spiro™ Announces Free Sustainability Reporting For Its Clients, Leading the Charge Towards Sustainable Experiential Marketing

Spiro Unveils Initiatives, Commitments for a Greener Future in the Event Industry

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry first, leading global brand experience agency Spiro™ announced its latest initiative to champion sustainability within the events industry. Starting in Q3, the agency will offer complimentary sustainability reporting to eligible clients, bolstering its vision, leadership and support for environmental responsibility.

"This initiative is a part of our broader vision to not only lead by example but also empower our industry towards sustainable transformation," says Jeff Stelmach, Spiro's Global President. "Sustainability isn't a buzzword for us; it's woven into the fabric of our ethos. We believe that the impact of our work should echo beyond the immediate awe and engagement it generates."

The agency's sustainability commitment, guided by its dedicated Green Team, aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the NetZero Carbon Pledge, and a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, resonating with the Paris Agreement. By establishing science-based milestones, Spiro is aligning its commitments with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Science-Based Targets initiative.

In addition to striving for net-zero targets, Spiro seeks to educate and inspire the industry towards a sustainable future. Through targeted KPIs and a comprehensive measurement framework, the agency is able to equip clients to articulate their sustainability stories in ways that deeply resonate with their audiences & confront environmental challenges head-on.

As one of the first collectives within the events industry to obtain certification to ISO 20121 standard, Spiro has deepened its sustainability commitment through certifications and recognitions including ISO 45001 and ISO 14001; ESSA Safety & Sustainability Platinum Award; and EcoVadis Shareable Sustainability Bronze Rating.

The agency further strengthens its vision as a member of the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) and ESSA's Sustainability Committee, as well as registering more than 70 Sustainable & Safety affiliates.

"We're not just creating events and experiences—we're planting the seeds for a greener future," says Paul Ormbsy, Spiro's Global Head of Health, Safety and Sustainability. "It's about taking deliberate actions to ensure that while we're leading the industry towards innovation and engagement, we're also safeguarding our environment for generations to come."

About Spiro™

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, industry-leading global brand experience agency. We exist to cultivate purposeful connection. We specialize in delivering the world's most powerful bonds between brands & their business and consumer audiences. We work with some of the world's most recognized brands, to design events and experiences intended to sway & stay customer preference. We strive to understand drivers & engagement motivators, design to those behaviors, and ultimately position brands as priority in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences. Come. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. To learn more, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

